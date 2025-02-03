Facility Division program upgrades historic Old Guard barracks

Courtesy Photo | This black and white image from the Library of Congress National Photo Company...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This black and white image from the Library of Congress National Photo Company Collection taken in 1914 by an unknown photographer shows a group of Soldiers marching down a dirt road, now the paved Sheridan Avenue, alongside the U.S. Army barracks Bldg. 250. Huntsville Center’s Facility Renewal and Repair program recently refurbished the structure. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- As new military construction projects are building spaces for the military of tomorrow, some projects are renovating historic Army structures to continue providing facilities for Soldiers serving today.



An example is a U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Facility Repair and Renewal project that renovated a barracks at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), located adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.



The project refurbished an outdated, historic barracks (Building 250) providing members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as "The Old Guard" access to a facility providing 13,000 square feet of living quarters to Soldiers and a 6,700 square feet of basement area repurposed for administrative and mission support functions.



The Old Guard is the Army's official ceremonial unit and escort to the President, and provides security for Washington, D.C., in time of national emergency or civil disturbance.



One of the oldest Army installations, the mission of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall also known as America's Post, formerly known as Fort Myer, is to support the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (MDW) and the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.



Constructed in 1908, Building 250 is one of the oldest structures still standing on the installation. Razing the building wasn’t an option as the barracks was listed on a National Historic Landmark in 1972 and is a building contributing to the Fort Myer Historic District.



However, JBMHH Directorate of Public Works noted the building was in very poor condition and continuing to deteriorate and the decision was made to turn to Huntsville Center’s FRR program as it offers fast-track, efficient methods for design and execution of all types of facility repairs, renovations and minor construction through its Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC).



The MATOC provides a Design-Build vehicle for quick response to facility repair, renovation, conversion, alteration, additions, minor MILCON construction, facility subsystem equipment procurement/ installation and facility commissioning, re-commissioning at Government sites worldwide.



When renovating a federal building listed on the National Historic Register, significant modifications must be made with careful consideration to preserve the building's historic character, often requiring consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and adhering to the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties, which prioritize preserving original materials and features while allowing for necessary functional updates.



Joseph Abrego, FRR project manager, said the building’s historical significance added an additional layer to the design review.

“The proposed design required approval from the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure the architectural elements maintained the original aesthetic, which included repair and replacement of windows and the prominent white columns on the front façade,” Abrego said.



“It (coordination) can be a headache, but we were fortunate it went smoothly and rather quickly.”



The $7.6 million contract covered the refinishing of interior and exterior architectural features and building systems for sustainability. Abrego said several building systems were inoperable and roof leaks existed which were degrading the structure.



Abrego said the renovation included mold remediation, roof repairs, HVAC repair, and general repair of architectural elements and incidental items as required.



“The project objective was the sustainment of the facility, bringing it up to a standard where habitation was possible for Soldiers assigned to the Old Guard,” Abrego said.



“Our goal was to restore functionality and safety to the historic building, while improving the aesthetic for the Soldiers who called B250 home.”.

Richard LaFreniere, JBMHH Directorate of Public Works, said the work done to upgrade and preserve the building helps maintain a unique sense of place within the JBMHH community.



"Huntsville Center successfully completed the renovation of this historic facility in accordance with historic preservation requirements," he said.