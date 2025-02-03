9th Hospital Center 2025 Best Squad Competition

The 9th Hospital Center (HC), 1st Medical Brigade, held its annual best squad tournament from 23 January 2025 to 24 January 2025. Soldiers from the 9th HC spent weeks practicing for this extremely difficult event, in which they battled to identify the best-performing squad. The competitors endured severe physical and psychological challenges that pushed the Soldiers to their physical limits, while also testing their mental powers and skills. The 9th HC's Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Osmil C. Sazon claimed that "teamwork in a simulated or actual combat setting matters. I wanted to instill in our troops that this competition is not to merely test their existing skills, but to demonstrate to the Army what the 9th Hospital Center can do when they work together.”







The competitors were tested on their marksmanship, which included shooting accuracy and moving targets. Testers also evaluated them on troop-leading procedures in a simulated combat environment. Finally, evaluators tested the Soldiers in medical lanes that included point-of-injury (POI) patients and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) procedures. The lanes' purpose was to help soldiers incorporate important professional development lessons while fostering camaraderie. This event urged esprit de corps among peers, which can only be achieved when Soldiers endure tough tasks together. The Commander of the 9th Hospital Center, James M. Brown, stated, "The harder the feat, the stronger the determination. These soldiers have demonstrated that they take every task with the utmost importance because they know these skills will save lives in the battlefield. I’m extremely proud of them for everything they did to prepare for this competition, and glad they came out here to win.”







The outstanding performance of each squad's top competitors demonstrated the Soldiers' dedication, resilience, and steadfast determination. The top competitors exhibited their strength of character. They put in a lot of hard work and persevered despite the challenges, even when things got tough. You could see their commitment and grit shining through. They faced a demanding competition head-on, and are ready to tackle any future challenges. Their skills and drive were impressive to watch. It’s clear that these Soldiers are ready for anything that lies ahead.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2025 Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:54 Story ID: 490251 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Hospital Center 2025 Best Squad Competition, by MAJ Sabas Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.