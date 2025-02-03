I AM Not done yet!

Courtesy Photo | (Photo by Ret YN2 Aaron Gomez) Ret Army CW5 Bruce McCormick shares with the Team that...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Photo by Ret YN2 Aaron Gomez) Ret Army CW5 Bruce McCormick shares with the Team that he is NOT done yet and will prove it while competing on Team US at the 2025 Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, from February 8 to 16. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH Va,- Retired Army CW5 Bruce McCormick is fulfilling a dream as a kid in an adaptive way, but a dream come true. The 61-year-old is on Team US for competition in the inaugural Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, Feb 8-16. “As a kid, you always want it. I think people always want to be that athlete, and that's one of your dreams when watching the Olympics. It was for me as a kid, so this is probably the closest I'm gonna get,” said McCormick, who will compete in Alpine Skiing, rowing, and swimming.



The helicopter pilot crushed his right ankle in an accident coming off a helicopter when in Balad in 2005. He recovered at the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit and then transferred to the FT Moore SRU due to breathing issues in Colorado. He learned to recover at both locations with adaptive sports. Now, he is taking it to a global platform with other wounded, injured, and ill military members worldwide.



“We may not be the able-bodied people that we used to be, but the instruction from our coaches to help us adapt is just phenomenal and shows us we are very capable. The wisdom they share with us helps us become better and able to compete.”



Coaches for Team US have worked virtually and in person with athletes since last summer. At a recent training camp in Lake Placid, New York, the work was more than just physical; it gave McCormick a chance to share his perspective about this stage of his life as a retired injured Soldier who is an adaptive sports athlete. “You know the mantra for Invictus, the sign that says I am Invictus? They had us give our own opinion of what that means to us and how we would sum up ourselves and use I am, and what I put on there was I am and then not done yet!” That resonated with the rest of his team as his comments were highlighted on the whiteboard.



“I mean, here I am, 61- years- old, competing with all these young pups, and I just want the world to know I'm not done yet. I've still got more in the tank, and I'm excited about doing this,” said McCormick.



He says he’s psyched to be walking into the opening ceremonies with Team US slapped across his chest, competing in the most adaptive of ways with his brothers and sisters in arms. He has a message for anyone facing life-changing changes due to an injury or illness, no matter their age.



“Even if you weren't involved in any sports before your injuries or illness, many groups and nonprofits are willing to help you heal. I highly recommend that anybody reach out to an adaptive sports program because there are so many different sports and events out there that you never knew you could do or ever wanted to do. Still, you've got to go out and try it because, trust me, adaptive sports can and will help you recover.”