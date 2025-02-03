Third Air Force commander visits RAF Mildenhall

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England -- The Third Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, visited here, Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2025.



Moga met with senior leaders and Airmen for discussions on RAF Mildenhall’s strategic operating location, the importance of international collaboration and the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s role in supporting Third Air Force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa missions.



“Our immersion with the Bloody Hundredth gave us a small glimpse into daily operations at RAF Mildenhall and provided invaluable time with the Wing’s airmen,” said Moga.



Moga kicked off his visit by touring the 100th Air Refueling Wing groups and continued across various tenant units, including the 352 nd Special Operations Wing, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, 488th Intelligence Squadron, and the 727th Air Mobility Squadron to gain an understanding of how their mission overlaps with the 100th ARW.



“RAF Mildenhall is one of the most critical main operating bases in Europe and provides two unique strategic capabilities to our area of operations. As the sole air refueling wing in Third Air Force, the 100th ARW enables air power and expands lethality in support of EUCOM and nearly every other Combatant Command,” said Moga. “One of their tenant units, the 352 SOW, is the only permanently assigned Air Force Special Operations Command unit in Europe. They project force and enable access in the most contested spaces – any place, any time, anywhere.”



While visiting RAF Mildenhall, Moga joined 351st Air Refueling Squadron aircrews on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flight, learning more about the base’s strategic mission as the only air refueling wing in the European theatre.



“The 100 ARW is essential to combat airpower projection, deterrence, and assurance throughout the European theater,” said Moga. “The wing’s daily operations demonstrate steadfast commitment to our allies and partners, and the Bloody Hundredth executes their mission with excellence while always staying on target.”



Throughout Moga’s visit, he recognized numerous Airmen from across the installation for their hard work and dedication to the mission.



“Engagement with leaders and airmen who are executing the mission on the ground and in the air confirmed what the airmen clearly already know – that they are the absolute best at what they do,” said Moga.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:18 Story ID: 490245 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 40 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force commander visits RAF Mildenhall, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.