Second Time Around: LEAP Scholar returns to Mongolia with Pacific Angel exercise

In 2014, Air Force Capt. Michael Yim embarked on his first visit to Mongolia as part of a language-intensive training program. He said that experience deepened his understanding of Mongolian culture and laid the foundation for his future work in international health. Almost a decade later, in 2023, a more experienced Yim, now a Major, returned to Mongolia as the International Health Specialist and medical planner for Exercise Pacific Angel, a humanitarian mission focused on addressing the health care needs of local communities in remote regions.



Yim’s training through the Uniformed Services University and the Language Enabled Airman Program enhanced his strategic understanding of the importance of security cooperation and building partnerships. These programs provided him with the tools to recognize the critical role that Global Health Engagement plays in promoting peace and security worldwide. His language skills and cultural understanding, acquired through LEAP, proved invaluable in fostering trust and collaboration with Mongolian counterparts.



The Pacific Angel mission fits into the broader context of U.S.-Mongolia relations, which have grown significantly in recent years. The elevation to a strategic partnership in 2019 marked a milestone in the countries’ collaboration, signifying a shared commitment to security cooperation and regional stability. Pacific Angel, conducted under the auspices of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, further strengthens this partnership, enhancing medical capabilities and disaster response coordination in Mongolia while reinforcing broader security ties in the INDO-PACOM region.



“This exercise is a tangible example of how our strategic partnership with Mongolia continues to evolve,” Yim said. “It demonstrates our mutual commitment to improving health outcomes, strengthening military-to-military relations, and supporting regional security efforts.”



This exercise brought together U.S. and Mongolian medical professionals to provide critical services such as primary care, dental treatment, and public health education to underserved populations. Beyond direct care, the mission fostered an exchange of knowledge between the U.S. and Mongolian teams on clinical practice guidelines and the shared challenges of delivering care in resource-limited, remote areas.



“The exchange of medical practices was one of the most valuable aspects of Pacific Angel,” Yim said. “We learned from each other, both the U.S. and Mongolian teams, about how we address similar health challenges in very different environments. Understanding each other’s approaches to clinical practice guidelines and how to navigate the unique difficulties of providing care in remote locations has been incredibly enriching.”



During Pacific Angel, Yim and his medical team also conducted a Tactical Casualty Care Course (TCCC) for first responders and medical professionals at the Mongolian Armed Forces Hospital in Ulaanbaatar. This training aligned with the Mongolian Prime Minister’s shared vision of enhancing the country’s capabilities in U.N. peacekeeping missions and further solidified future cooperation with Mongolia to promote global peace and security.



“The opportunity to provide TCCC training to Mongolian military and medical personnel was a crucial aspect of our mission,” Yim said. “It ties directly into Mongolia’s growing role in international peacekeeping efforts, and our collaboration contributes to enhancing their readiness for complex humanitarian and security operations.”



Yim’s ability to communicate in the Mongolian language, which he had studied during his initial visit, was a significant asset during the 2023 mission. His understanding of cultural sensitivities played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and building trust with local healthcare providers.



“When you speak the local language and understand the cultural sensitivities, as U.S. personnel, it opens a lot of doors when you’re operating in a partner nation,” Yim said. “It creates an environment of mutual respect, where both teams feel more comfortable exchanging ideas and working together.”



This collaboration also highlights the broader strategic importance of the partnership between the U.S. and Mongolia. As outlined in the White House’s 2023 Joint Statement on the Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership, this relationship is vital to “building economic resilience, promoting democratic principles and institutions, and strengthening our security cooperation.” Yim’s role in Pacific Angel exemplifies how these ideals manifest in real-world operations, where U.S. and Mongolian personnel work together to enhance health systems and build local capacity.



With their vast, rugged terrain, the remote regions of Mongolia pose logistical difficulties for delivering healthcare services, much like other parts of the Indo-Pacific. Both Mongolian and U.S. medical teams shared strategies for overcoming these barriers, including how to make the most of limited resources while maintaining high-quality care.



“Having the opportunity to return to Mongolia and work side by side with local providers was an incredible experience,” Yim said. “This exchange of knowledge, particularly around clinical practices and the challenge of working in remote areas, will have a lasting impact on both our teams.”



One of Yim’s colleagues, Maj. Michael Santora, observed the benefit of Yim’s language, regional expertise and language capabilities when working with Mongolian counterparts.



“It is amazing how much of a difference using a shared language can make,” Santora said. “During our annual Airmen-to-Airmen Talks between USAF and Mongolian Air Forces, when Maj. Yim fluently greeted the Mongolian congregation in their native tongue, you could instantly see the renewed interest and enthusiasm in hearing his brief. Once in country, our Mongolian counterparts were immediately drawn to Michael as he had casual conversations in Mongolian and quickly became their primary point of contact, not only for medical but for all aspects of mission planning. The respect and admiration that Maj. Yim humbly garnered by simply speaking Mongolian was truly fascinating to witness.”



Exercise Pacific Angel strengthens health outcomes and plays a key role in enhancing the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Mongolia. As the relationship between the two nations continues to grow, initiatives like Pacific Angel serve as a concrete demonstration of shared values and cooperation building such as economic resilience, promoting democratic governance, and reinforcing security in the region. For Yim, returning to Mongolia represents not only a personal journey but a continuation of a vital partnership that benefits both nations and promotes peace, security, and health across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2025 Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:00 Story ID: 490242 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second Time Around: LEAP Scholar returns to Mongolia with Pacific Angel exercise, by James Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.