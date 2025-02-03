Fort Campbell soldier convicted for domestic violence while stationed overseas

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – After deliberating for about four hours, a military panel convicted a soldier for abusing his former girlfriend during his court-martial on Jan. 24 at the Fort Campbell Courtroom.



Army Spc. Matthew W. Martin, 34, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 502d Infantry Regiment 2d Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, was found guilty of one specification of domestic violence by strangulation and sentenced to three months hard labor, reduction in rank to E-1, and a dishonorable discharge.



He was acquitted of two other specifications for domestic violence.



While stationed in Romania, but on leave in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 1, 2023, Martin reported an altercation to military police between him and his former girlfriend, a Navy sailor. He told military police investigators she attacked him during an argument after New Years Eve while staying in an Amsterdam hotel.



However, a joint investigation between the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division revealed that Martin’s ex-girlfriend was actually the victim in the incident.

Particularly, photographic evidence sent by Martin to his chain of command, and obtained during the investigation, played a significant role in securing the conviction.



“This case was a not only a triumph of justice but also of joint service collaboration. As an investigation initiated by NCIS but prosecuted by the Army, this demonstrates the willingness of all sides to reach across service lines to ensure our victim received the verdict she deserved,” said Cpt. Matthew Wallace, lead prosecutor, Third Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“I want to thank all the Army and Navy legal and investigative personnel who put their time and effort into this successful court-martial.”



“Many times, family violence incidents happen behind closed doors and can be scary to talk about,” said Special Agent in Charge Aryen Jacobs, NCIS Europe-Africa Field Office. “Our goal is to let survivors know that speaking with law enforcement is a safe option before their situation escalates further. The safety of our service members and their families is our top priority, and this case brought to light the importance of collaboration in protecting victims and holding offenders accountable.”



The investigation was conducted by NCIS Resident Agency, Rota, Spain, and the Army CID Midcentral Field Office, Fort Campbell, Ken. It was prosecuted by Wallace and Cpt. Kirby Ammons, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

