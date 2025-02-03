Scholarships for Military Children: Feb. 12 application deadline approaching fast

Courtesy Photo | The Feb. 12 deadline to submit applications to the Scholarships for Military Children...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Feb. 12 deadline to submit applications to the Scholarships for Military Children program, administered by the nonprofit Fisher House Foundation, is almost here. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By Mike Perron, DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Feb. 12 deadline to submit applications to the Scholarships for Military Children program, administered by the nonprofit Fisher House Foundation, is almost here.



A total of 500 scholarship grants, each for $2,000, will be awarded for the 2025-26 school year with at least one recipient selected at each military commissary store location where qualified applications are received.



Additional recipients will be selected based on a prorated basis, so more grants will be awarded to students at those commissaries with larger numbers of applicants.



The program was created in 2001 to recognize the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force, and to celebrate the role of the commissary in the military community. It is open to the sons and daughters of active duty, reserve/guard, or retired military commissary customers.



Now in its 25th year, the program has awarded more than $24,126,000 in scholarships over the last 24 years, selected from a pool of more than 123,270 applicants. The selection process will begin immediately following the application deadline of Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. PST.



“Through their efforts, Fisher House Foundation has provided higher educational growth opportunities for the children of our military service members for 24 years now,” said Todd Heasley, DeCA’s military scholarships program liaison. “It’s an honor to again partner with a premier non-profit foundation dedicated to the military community and families.”



Eligibility for the program is determined using the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) database. Applicants should ensure that they, as well as their sponsor, are enrolled in the DEERS database and have a current military dependent ID card. The applicant must also be planning to attend or already be attending an accredited college or university full time, or be enrolled in a program of studies designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.



Applicants who are awarded a full scholarship to attend a college or university or receive an appointment to one of the service academies or affiliated preparatory schools are not eligible to receive funds from this program. A full scholarship is usually defined as one that provides for payment of tuition, books, lab fees and other expenses.



The application process is now entirely online, making it easy to create an account, save work, and submit applications. All rules and requirements for the program, as well as links to frequently asked questions and the application itself, are available at Fisher House’s Scholarships for Military Children (https://fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarship-programs/scholarships-for-military-children/) web page.



Fisher House also hosts a custom scholarship search engine tailored to military families on its website called “Scholarships for Service.” (https://search.militaryscholar.org/) It’s free, easy to use and formatted for both mobile devices and computers at MilitaryScholar.org.



The Scholarships for Military Children program is managed by Scholarship Managers, a national, nonprofit organization. If students have questions about the scholarship program application, they should call Scholarship Managers at 856-616-9311 or email them at militaryscholar@scholarshipmanagers.com.



No government funds are used to support the Scholarships for Military Children Program. Commissary vendors, manufacturers, brokers, suppliers and the general public donate money to fund the program.

-DeCA-





