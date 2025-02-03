NNSY Course Sets You On Your Right Thinking Journey

Each day, you step out of bed, get yourself ready, and you set out on a journey. Though maybe it doesn’t seem as grand an adventure as Bilbo Baggins setting off from the shire, you take on the world one step at a time, putting in your time and attention into the things that matter in your life.



Your life is made of many journeys – including your journey of self. How you approach the world, the attitude you take each day, and how you let the world shape you sets you on a path of self-discovery and accomplishment. In the two-day course entitled Right Thinking, Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. leads a workshop to create a deep sense of self awareness in its participants. “When it comes to Right Thinking, you need to get two things right: (1) you need to have the ability to create positive energy every day and (2) keep that energy focused on what matters to you the most,” said McRae.



This class teaches us why we make decisions the way we do, why we each react differently than others do to the same situation and why this insight explains both the good and bad consequences we get in life. It dives into the four lenses, a personality temperament model that showcases different and diverse perspectives, strengthen one’s understanding of themselves and those around them in an effort to help them navigate the world together.



“Unlike many of my classes where it’s focused on building one’s leadership skills, Right Thinking has a lot to do with one’s self. It’s about how you can be better, identifying your strengths and weaknesses, and what you need to improve on your personal journey,” said McRae. “At NNSY, we’re a diverse workplace with different types of temperaments and ideas coming together in one place. It’s important to be able to navigate in the workplace, helping motivate each other and strengthening the way we can communicate with each other. This course helps you see where you fit into the four lenses, how you can interact with others across the four lenses, and help set you on a more positive journey in life. Together with your classmates, you’re able to play out scenarios and determine the best course of action to handle them, how to overcome challenges, and overall discover what path you’re on and what is needed to help your journey be the most fulfilling.”



This course is available through the Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (NEPD) and can be registered through Waypoints with the course title 24-NNSY (C900CU-RT) RIGHT-THINKING WORKSHOP. To learn more about the four lenses, visit https://fourlenses.com/4lensestraining/.

