    Mongolian Minister of Defense visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts Mongolian Minister of Defense Sandag Byambatsogt at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025.

    Topics of discussion included defense ties, advancing shared interests and cooperation, military modernization, and expansion of peacekeeping operations.

    The U.S. and Mongolia upgraded their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2019, and this year marks 38 years of the U.S.-Mongolian relationship rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

    This work, Mongolian Minister of Defense visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

