Mongolian Minister of Defense visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, director of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J5...... read more read more

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, director of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J5 Strategic Planning and Policy directorate, holds a roundtable discussion with Mongolian Minister of Defense Sandag Byambatsogt at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. The visit aimed to build upon 38 years of the U.S.-Mongolian partnership rooted in shared values and mutual respect. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page