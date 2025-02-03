Malaysian Armed Forces delegation visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

HONOLULU — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosted a delegation from the Malaysian Armed Forces for the 40th iteration of the Bilateral Training and Consultative Group (BITACG), Feb. 5-6, 2025.

The delegation, led by Malaysia’s Maj. Gen. Dato' Zulkifli bin Hj Hamid, Royal Malaysian Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay M. Bargeron, director of INDOPACOM J5 Strategic Planning and Policy, discussed bilateral military-to-military activities, exercises, and training, as well as cooperation in areas such as counterterrorism, peacekeeping operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance.

The BITACG meeting served to advance the defense and security partnership and develop mutual understanding of regional security challenges and opportunities for cooperation between the U.S. and Malaysia.

The U.S. and Malaysia have a long-standing relationship built on cooperation in the defense domain and a partnership underscored by mutual respect.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

