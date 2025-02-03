317 AW delivers tactical airlift during joint Arctic exercise

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 317th Airlift Wing participated in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 annual Arctic deployment training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 16-25th, 2025.



The airlift team provided rapid deployment capabilities in extreme cold weather during JPMRC 25-02, developing multinational partnerships to share necessary skills for future joint integration in Arctic and Indo-Pacific engagements.



“When you look at it strategically, Alaska is the gateway to the Pacific,” said U.S. Army Maj. John Vetter, 2nd Battalion, 377 Parachute Field Artillery Regiment executive officer. “Everybody is looking at the Arctic and if you can fight here, you can fight anywhere. The end goal is the ability to answer our nation’s call at any time. We come out of JPMRC 25-02 validated within the purview of the Pentagon that we can deliver support anywhere in the world.”



Upon arriving in Alaska, the 40th Airlift Squadron partnered with the 11th Airborne Division and 61st Airlift Squadron for a C-130J Super Hercules low-altitude, multi-element formation flight through Alaska Range mountains and the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, undergoing defensive reactions to simulated surface-to-air missiles, training airdrops, and dirt landing zone drills. Next, the 40th AS planned rapid loading and C-130 movement of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for a 1st Marine Division live-fire exercise.



“The Arctic environment is fantastic for the 317th AW. It pushes us outside our normal comfort zone,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Elizabeth Mahoney, 40th AS pilot. “JPMRC 25-02 exposes us to cold weather operations, making us think a little bit more about timelines. What happens if it’s snowing? Do I have to de-ice the aircraft? It pushes the team to lean more into the books, understand the environment they are flying in, and the limitations cold weather has for timelines, aircraft usage, and our Airmen.”



After initial training exercises, the 40th AS further integrated to provide tactical airdrops of paratroopers and equipment into simulated objective areas for the 11th AD’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise.



“Having working relationships with Air Force units like the 40th AS is very important,’” said Vetter. “That way, when the call happens, I know exactly who I will be working with, and we have that experience to execute the mission.”



Within JPMRC 25-02, it takes a team of teams with multiple experiences and capabilities to conduct large-scale, Joint Force exercises safely under extreme conditions. Training like this strengthens the lines of communication between the Joint Force.



“The partnerships built during these exercises are great for us,” said Mahoney. “The 317th AW is starting to work a lot more in the Pacific, with United States Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces. The 11th AD works with PACAF directly, so I believe building this relationship with the 11th AD is critical for potential future operations. JPMRC 25-02 demonstrates that the 317th A W is fully capable of operating in the Arctic, and those conditions aren't going to stop us if that comes to it.”



The 317th Airlift Wing is intensely focused on carrying out its current global airlift operations while simultaneously preparing for future conflicts. Exercises like JPMRC 25-02 play a crucial role in cultivating an expeditionary mindset among Airmen, enabling them to adapt to the evolving threat landscape.

