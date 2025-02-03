Polish pilot executes first F-35 flight at Ebbing ANGB

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – A Polish Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot marked a historic moment in the 33rd Fighter Wing's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) operations here after taking the first flight with their new aircraft Jan. 31, 2025.



Major FMS programs nurture long-term relationships between the U.S. military and our allies and customers, including access to joint training and doctrine and increased opportunities for interoperability with U.S. forces.



"In this era of strategic competition, we’re committed to equipping our allies with the capabilities they need while also fostering greater interoperability," said Col. Dave Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing commander. "From last September's operational debut with the F-35 to the student training that’s going on now, the team at Ebbing is showing their value to allied defense around the globe. Having these pilots make their country’s first F-35 flights here in Fort Smith and knowing the teamwork at all levels it took to get us here - it’s an extremely powerful, rewarding feeling."



Building the FMS program from the ground up, the 33rd Fighter Wing began foundational training with the Polish pilots on F-35 simulators and academics at Eglin AFB in October 2024.



"Building a program like this takes relentless commitment, innovative thinking, and an insistent pursuit of the common goal," said Col. Nicholas Ihde, 85th Fighter Group commander. "By combining world-class academics and sims at our Academic Training Center back at Eglin, we are ensuring our partners receive the highest quality instruction before ever strapping into the jet for the first time."



The successful launch of F-35 training at Ebbing is a testament to the collaborative efforts between AETC, Poland, and other partners, including strong support from Fort Smith’s local and state officials.



“It’s incredible to see the Polish pilots take their first F-35 flights right here in Fort Smith,” said George McGill, mayor of Fort Smith, Arkansas. “This moment highlights the important role Ebbing plays in preparing our allies for the future of defense, and we’re honored to support them.”



The F-35 will provide Poland with a state-of-the-art air defense capability, enabling the country to better contribute to regional security and defend its sovereignty.



“This is a historic moment for the Polish Air Force, and we are honored to be training alongside our US counterparts at Ebbing,” said a Polish student pilot. “The F-35A is a game-changing platform, and we are confident that our pilots will benefit greatly from the world-class instruction and facilities available here. We thank our American friends for their hospitality and cooperation, and we look forward to a successful and productive training experience.”



The PAF pilots are expected to graduate in Spring 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 16:36 Story ID: 490191 Location: EBBING ANGB, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish pilot executes first F-35 flight at Ebbing ANGB, by 1st Lt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.