This Month in Fort McCoy History — February 2025

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from February 2025 and back.



80 Years Ago — February 1945

FROM THE FEB. 3, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Silver Star to former Fort McCoy infantry Soldier (By Newspaper Staff) — The Silver Star Medal was awarded to Pvt. William N. Neff Jr., former Camp McCoy Soldier, for his bravery during the early days of the fighting in France, the War Department announced.



Neff, a member of the 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division, while stated at McCoy, was cited for “his disregard for personal safety, immediate response to orders, and devotion to duty.” His home is in Colorado, Texas.



FROM THE FEB. 10, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: World War I heroism repeated; 38th Infantry men add to glory (By Newspaper Staff) — The “Rock of the Marne” regiment — the 38th of the 2nd Infantry Division — which received its pre-invasion training at Camp McCoy, displayed some heroism during the ill-fated German counteroffensive that the World War I veterans of that regiment showed in stopping two elite German Paris-bound divisions did in the battle of Chateau Thierry, Associated Press dispatches showed this week.



The AP disclosed that the 38th returned to Rocherarth, the scene of bitter fighting in which Marshal Gerd von Rinstedt’s forces were stopped. The dispatch reads:



“Like the men of 1918, who stood upyielding against the onslaughts of two elite German divisions, the present day 38th fought with gallantry. They gave a little — three bloodily conceded miles — but not until the force of the enemy drive was stemmed.



“The 38th did it by doing what military textbooks say can’t be done without total disaster — a complete turnabout in daylight from the offensive to defense against an enemy already tearing at the flanks and rear.”



The dispatch also revealed the 38th is now commanded by Col. Francis Boss of Janesville, Wis.



FROM THE FEB. 17, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Service ribbons to 127 civil workers (By Newspaper Staff) — A total of 127 civilian employees who have six months of satisfactory service with the War Department received special ribbons this week, R.C. Stephenson, acting personnel chief, announced.



The following number of ribbons were awarded in these operating units: 77 supply, 13 medical, 27 ordnance service command shop at La Crosse, eight post engineers, two military personnel, one fiscal and one training.



FROM THE FEB. 17, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Assembly line methods boost 4th Echelon efficiency; specializing cuts manhours for repair jobs (By Newspaper Staff) — A 40 percent boost in efficiency in the 4th Echelon Automotive Repair Shop at Camp McCoy has resulted from its organization along production-line methods, 1st Lt. William B. Davis, commanding officer of the shop, estimated this week.



The streamlined production method features trained crew specializing in certain jobs who move from truck to truck, instead of having a single crew completely overhaul a vehicle, Davis explained.



This specializing technique has permitted use of inexperienced workers who have been training for single, small repair jobs instead of trying to use them for major overhauls, he said. It has not only improved the quality of work at the shop but boosted volume greatly, Davis added.



Delmar Peterson, civilian superintendent of the shop, said the inspection department had it easier now because the vehicles come off the line at the shop much cleaner and fewer are rejected. He said it saves on tools, for it eliminates the necessity of having a complete set of tools for every kind of repair for each repair crew.



FROM THE FEB. 24, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Firing squad at La Crosse funeral (By Newspaper Staff) — Eight Camp McCoy Soldiers served as a Guard of Honor (on Feb. 20, 1945) at the funeral of John Campbell of La Crosse, Wis., a World War I veteran, who died.



In charge of the firing squad was Sgt. Thomas McCarten. Other members of the firing squad were Sgt. Larry Peickert, Cpls. Mike Kluse, Clarence Bezdek, Peter Paskiewicz and Goldersma, and Pfc. John McNally. Pfc. Al Otto served as bugler.



The firing squad also participated in a burial service of another World War I veteran (Feb. 22, 1945) in La Crosse. Pfc. Ole Hokenstad, 1610 SCU Prisoner of War camp, took Otto’s place as bugler and Pfc. Kenwood Kinzel replaced Geldersma in the firing squad.



40 Years Ago — February 1985

FROM THE FEB. 7, 1985, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Ski hill open, ready for skiers (By Lou Ann Mittelstaedt) — Sub-zero temperatures ushered in the first weekend of recreational skiing at Fort McCoy’s Ski Hill.



The ski facility, which features a new warming house and ski rental complex and a new tow bar

(T-bar), has expanded and developed considerably since its humble beginnings in the early 1970s.



Back then, the crude tow system consisted of a jeep with a differential turned 190 degrees powering a steel cable up the hill, and Ski Hill was comprised of one run, 450 feet long.

In 1973 a small snowmaker and a groomer for the hill were purchased, and a water system for the snowmaker was installed at the site.



By the mid-1970s the hill was expanded to what it is now, four runs, each approximately 700 feet long, and a rope tow was installed. In 1982 a larger, more efficient snowmaker and a new groomer for the hill were purchased. This past year, the warming facility/rental complex was constructed, and the T-bar was installed.



All improvements and additions to the ski facility were funded by non-appropriated fund money or through non-appropriated fund grants.



“Basically, Ski Hill is still a recreational area, but it has been expanded due to its winter training possibilities,” said Bob Hoff, physical activities coordinator for Morale Support Activities. “We expect the hill to be used more and more for training purposes. The T-bar was installed because it was difficult and you could wear out a pair of gloves in a day’s time,” he said.



Cost factors ruled out the possibility of replacing the rope tow with a chair lift.



FROM THE FEB. 21, 1985, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Frozen Seahorse ’85 develops winter skills (By Lou Ann Mittelstaedt) — Within hours of their arrival at Fort

McCoy, 541 members of the 36th Engineer Group (Combat), Fort Benning, Ga., found themselves knee-deep in, snow pitching tents.



Deploying directly to the field was a major test for these Soldiers participating in Frozen Seahorse ‘85 because it closely simulated the chain of events that would have to take place if the unit were actually deployed. The units participated in the exercise are the 36th Engineer Group,

Higher Headquarters Company, 43rd Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy) and the 2nd Platoon of the 533rd Transportation Company.



“This portion of the exercise was very carefully supervised,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Sharr, executive officer for the 36th.



The reasoning behind the 24-hour pretest was to give the troops a taste of the winter environment and give them an idea of what to expect later. It also gives the troops confidence in the Army equipment. They know it can be great stuff in meeting their needs if it’s used properly,” Sharr said.



The experiences gained through that exercise and the training on individual Soldiers skills were implemented into the group’s 72-hour field training exercise.



The major field training exercise will include training the combat engineer mission as well as having the unit move and reorganize as infantry to defend a position. “We will also be using helicopters which gives our aviation section the first real winter training it has had,” Sharr said.



“Frozen Seahorse ‘85 is basically training in support of our European Capstone, mission which supports NATO,” Sharm said. “The objectives of the training are to familiarize the Soldiers with performing combat and engineering skills in a cold-weather environment which just isn't possible at Fort Benning.”



Fort Benning typically experiences about six weeks of “cold” weather when the temperature dips slightly below freezing.



“We’ve been looking for a winter training opportunity for a long time. Some of our men had never seen snow before, and with our contingency mission it was necessary to gain experience in the rigors of operating in a winter environment,” Sharr said.



30 Years Ago — February 1995

FROM THE FEB. 17, 1995, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: McCoy celebrates team visit (By Rob Schuette) — Members of the Army Communities of Excellence (ACOE) evaluation Team ended a busy two days at Fort McCoy with a spirited send-off by a crowd that packed the Fort McCoy Community Club on Feb. 10.



“You are already winners because Fort McCoy made it to the top 12,” said Bill Wortley, the Safety and Public Affairs member of the 10-member team.



Wortley and the other ACOE Evaluation Team members acknowledged a number of members of the Fort McCoy community with special recognition at the “Celebration of Excellence” ceremony.



The fiscal year (FY) 1994 ACOE monetary awards are scheduled to be announced by mid-April and will be presented at a May 11 ceremony at the Pentagon.



As a finalist in the Small-Installation Category (community populations of less than 9,000 personnel), Fort McCoy will receive a minimum of $110,000. Fort McCoy, which is competing

against Tobyhanna Anny Depot, Penn., would receive $500,000 for winning the Small-Installation category.



The 12 installations in the ACOE competition will compete for $1 million in the overall competition, the Commander in Chief's Installation of Excellence Award.



Lt. Col. Bob Lacey, the ACOE Team chief, and Legal and Strategic Planning representative, said team members had found numerous examples of excellence in the areas of training, strategic mobility and planning, and providing quality of life during the two-day visit at Fort McCoy.



One example of excellence on the post was its people, stated Sten Hessmer, who reviewed the Engineering Services and Facilities/Environmental Logistics areas. Hessmer said he had met talented, capable and enthusiastic employees who were fully empowered to perform their jobs.



“They are doing great things have a staff saturated with professionals,” he said.



The ACOE program at Fort McCoy has been getting better and better over the years, Lacey said. The post earned honorable-mention awards in FY 1990, 1991, and 1993 competitions.



“You made it over the hump. The ACOE staff has done great things and put together an outstanding package that tells your story,” Lacey said. “We all know that if you don’t get resources, you don't get visitors unless you tell an animated story.”



Everyone in the Fort McCoy workforce is a professional, works as a team and when “you work as a team anything is possible,” he said.



Installation Commander Col. Harold K. Miller Jr. said the post workforce’s attitude to provide the very best services to its customers is a day-to-day way of life. This is coupled with outstanding support from the surrounding communities to help the post work force do its job, he added.



“The most valuable asset of Fort McCoy stands before me — our workforce, our customer-oriented work force,” Miller said. “The work force is dedicated to always providing service

and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations.”



20 Years Ago — February 2005

FROM THE FEB. 11, 2005, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Army Vice Chief of Staff visits post (By Lou Ann Mittelstaedt) — First impressions are important, and Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Richard A. Cody said his first visit to Fort McCoy in his 32-year career was a memorable one.



“I’m glad I’m here,” said Cody, who has served as the Army’s 31st vice chief of staff since July 2004. “I’ve watched (this operation) from the Pentagon for the last three years as the Army G3 (Operations) and now as Vice Chief of Staff of the Army. We monitor very closely our mobilization and demobilization sites, and I wanted to get out here to Fort McCoy and see it in operation.”



During the Jan. 29 visit he toured the Soldier Readiness Center (SRC), talking one-on-one with many of the Soldiers who were undergoing demobilization processing and with many of the staff operating the SRC.



His interaction with Soldiers continued as he ate lunch at the dining facility, sharing dialogue and answering questions from Soldiers who are at Fort McCoy in a medical-hold status.



He toured one of the recently renovated medical-hold barracks and the medical-hold

dayroom. He also was briefed on the mobilization training conducted on the installation.



“It was a real treat to be able to time (the trip) so I was able to see the 1088th (AG HHD PSC) come back home,” he said. “I’d met them over in Kuwait while they were there doing their job. And it was heartwarming to see those young Soldiers get home safe — people like Spc. (Jaime A.) Struve and CW3 (David L.) Snook.”



Cody said he appreciated being able to see things come full circle. “You get to see the results of the hard training that started here at Fort McCoy. You get to see (the 1088th) in the combat zone. And then, it was really neat to be able to see these Soldiers come back and tell me, one, how good they feel about their service to the nation, these citizen Soldiers, but more importantly,

that our investment in places like Fort McCoy made the Soldiers feel that when they went down range, in harm’s way, they were well trained and well resourced. That all starts here, at places like Fort McCoy.”



Cody said that while he did see differences between reserve- and active-component Soldiers early on in his career, he no longer does.



“Soldiers are Soldiers,” he said. “When you put a Soldier in a uniform — whether

they are wearing it for weekend drill or whether they are on active duty at a base — when they don that uniform it’s like they wrap themselves in Army Values and the Warrior Ethos. The Army Leadership is committed to the sons and daughters who wear this uniform — no matter what component it is — that we will not send them into harm’s way unless we certify them and validate them to be combat ready.”



10 Years Ago — February 2015

FROM THE FEB. 13, 2015, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Airport tree-removal project improves aviation safety (By Scott T. Sturkol) — Recent tree removal along the flight path of a Fort McCoy Airport runway has improved aviation safety.



The project involved the eff orts of the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch (NRB) and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Airfield and Training Divisions.



DPTMS Airfield Division Chief James Hubbard said the project was necessary because trees had grown up into the approach path at the ends of some runways blocking visibility of some airfield lights.



Most affected were the precision approach path indicator lights that provide visual guidance to help pilots acquire and maintain the correct approach to an airport.



Fort McCoy Forester James Kerkman and Forestry Technician Charles Mentzel used chain saws to individually cut down more than 200 trees. As the trees were cut, DPTMS Land Rehabilitation and Maintenance (LRAM) Coordinator Brooks Lundeen operated an excavator with a clamp capability to stack the cut trees.



“Previous timber sales in the area had helped clear trees, but this project mostly was down in

a wetland area where timber harvesters weren’t allowed to go, Kerkman said.



DPTMS Geographic Information Systems personnel mapped the area.



“We worked together to determine which trees were in the way and where we needed to complete the work,” Mentzel said. “We only cut those trees necessary to meet the requirements for the airfield.”



Kerkman and Mentzel don’t regularly pick up chain saws to complete work like this as foresters,

which is normally covered by a tree and shrub management services contract. However, because of contractual timing and safety, they completed the work.



Kerkman said they have the training necessary to safely complete chain saw operations.



“We both have the required training and certification from the Forest Industry Safety and Training Alliance for safely handling and using chain saws,” he said.



One concern was the proximity of the project to Silver Creek, which flows through the area. Getting trees that fell in or near the creek and out of the water quickly was essential to minimize disturbance of stream habitat.



With the excavator’s clamping capability, Lundeen was able to secure trees that reached out over the creek, and if they fall into the water, he could quickly reach out and remove them. “Having the heavy machinery available to get this done was essential to our success,” Lundeen said.



“Teaming together like this made the project proceed a lot quicker, as well,” Kerkman said. Approximately 50 logs from the project will be used to support training for Army combat engineers at one of the Fort McCoy ranges. Also, beginning in February, the Forestry Office will establish a firewood collection zone where firewood permit holders can clear more trees and wood from an adjoining upland area.



5 Years Ago — February 2020

FROM THE FEB. 28, 2020, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Fort McCoy CWOC Class 20-03 graduates 17 students; students value training opportunity (By Scott T. Sturkol) — Seventeen Army Reserve Soldiers and Marines completed 14 days of training that included improvised shelter building, skiing, snowshoeing, and more in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 20-03 from late January to early February.



Even though the class was smaller than originally planned as some Soldiers who were supposed to attend were called on an emergency deployment, it didn’t slow the intensity of the training, said CWOC Instructor Hunter Heard.



“Class 20-03 did very well throughout the course,” Heard said. “The class got to experience varying temperatures, from 40 degrees the first day in the field to sub-zero temps a few mornings in the field.



“And because this class also happened to be a smaller class, it allowed for more overall class cohesion,” Heard said. “One of the things all of the instructors were impressed with was the pace they set starting on their first day in the field. It was a moderate, but consistent pace, and they held that pace throughout the field exercise.”



Students completed nearly 40 kilometers of marching with snowshoes during training and held skiing training at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. They also learned how to pack and use ahkio sleds to carry and move gear, and they practiced extensively in building the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent as well as improvised shelters.



Lance Cpl. Laine Derkson with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2nd, 24th), which is a Marine Corps Reserve infantry battalion consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors, said that as a student, he enjoyed the snowshoeing, pulling an ahkio sled, cold-water immersion training, and shelter building. The class included many Marines with 2nd, 24th. The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division.



“This course has showed me how to use my environment to combat cold-weather conditions,” Derkson said. “Fort McCoy is the perfect place to hold this training, especially this time of year with the cold and snow.”



Course objectives include focusing on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, proper cold-weather clothing wear, developing winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment in a cold-weather environment, cold-water immersion reaction and treatment, and injury prevention.



Staff Sgt. Jared T. Embury, an Army Reservist platoon leader with the 309th Engineer Company of Brainerd, Minn., said “this is the best course” he’s ever attended.



“I have never trained in cold weather before, and it shed a massive amount of light on how basic operations can be impacted by cold weather,” Embury said. “All of the field time was the best. All of it. Getting hands-on experience is the best. … I can apply a lot of what I learned here to other things as well.”



This was the third class of students to also practice a new cold-water immersion training scenario, Heard said. The scenario includes having one of the squad members go through a cold-water immersion event in the lake, and then other squad members have to take what they learned during the course to help the wet squad member warm up and recover. This includes having the squad member take off most outer clothing and then climb into a sled lined with dry blankets. At the same time, other squad members erect an Arctic cold-weather tent with a heater where the affected squad member then warms up and recovers to prevent injury.



“All training was outstanding,” said student Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Thomas Girgen, assistant operations sergeant with the Army Reserve’s 457th Transportation Battalion at Fort Snelling, Minn. Girgen said building shelters, learning fire-starting techniques, and practicing proper cold-weather clothing wear were especially helpful skills he gained.



FROM THE FEB. 28, 2020, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Fort McCoy’s economic impact exceeds $1.184 billion during fiscal year 2019 (By Scott T. Sturkol) — Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2019 was an estimated $1.184 billion, slightly above the $1.135 billion reported for FY 2018, garrison officials announced.



The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $296 million for FY 2019 compared to $283.7 million for FY 2018.



A total of 2,622 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2019 — 1,538 civilians, 523 military, and 561 contract employees.



Approximately 74 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2019 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $162.66 million.



FY 2019 operating costs of $120.56 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $12.86 million and covered $346,778 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $12.52 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training at Fort McCoy.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included $27.6 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; $28.1 million in facility maintenance and repair; and $39.7 million for contracts for construction, services, and supplies on post.



Fort McCoy supported training for 125,166 personnel in FY 2019, which ran from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. The training population included reserve- and active-component personnel from throughout the military.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a training plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



