Fort Buchanan Firefighters rush to Action to help the Local Community

SANTURCE, PUERTO RICO- For 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. A great example of that reality took place Jan. 24, when a fire consumed several structures at a commercial site in the metropolitan area, known as la Placita. Then, Fort Buchanan's Fire Department service members helped extinguish the fire in coordination with state and federal agencies.



Alberto Garcia Vidal, assistant fire chief, participated in the mission.



"Readiness is part of our DNA as firefighters. Engaging in real incidents like this enhances our skills and strengthens relationships with community partners, improving our overall readiness and firefighter's techniques," said Garcia, who celebrated that no lives were lost during the emergency.



According to the assistant fire chief, these missions are crucial to maintaining relationships with state and federal agencies.



"Having a trustworthy relationship with another agency is mutually beneficial because we can trust that we will be there for each other, making the job easier and quicker, allowing us to save lives and conserve property more effectively. These relationships are reciprocal and essential for mutual aid during emergencies. I believe the relationship is the cornerstone of any installation." said Garcia.



The Fort Buchanan Fire Department primarily aims to protect people, property, and the environment from fires, hazards, and other emergencies. The firefighter plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by responding to emergencies, preventing fires, and promoting public safety. The Army stands ready to assist in times of need, such as disaster relief and recovery.



