WRAIR empowers far-forward medics with advanced behavioral health training

Courtesy Photo | The BH GEAR team (from right to left: Dr. Josh Wilk, Maj. Jose Nunuz, Capt. George Mesias, Dr. Kate Nugent, Ms. Kristina Clarke-Walper, and Ms. Mary Sampson) prepares to deliver BH GEAR Train-the-Trainer course at Camp Humphreys in the Republic of Korea.

In January 2025, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research joined forces with the 65th Medical Brigade at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, to conduct a train-the-trainer course on Behavioral Health Guidelines for mEdic Assessment and Response. Designed to equip medics and unit helpers—many without prior behavioral health training—with essential skills for assessing and addressing mental health issues, the course marks a significant step toward bolstering mental health support within military units.



Led by Dr. Katie Nugent, a behavioral health epidemiologist at WRAIR’s Military Psychiatry branch, the three-and-a-half-day program was supported by an expert team that included Dr. Josh Wilk, Ms. Kristina Clarke-Walper, Maj. Jose Nunuz, Capt. George Mesias, and Ms. Mary Sampson. The training provided a comprehensive, hands-on experience that prepared participants not only to implement BH GEAR within their own units but also to train others, thereby creating a multiplier effect.



“We know that behavioral health problems are commonly experienced, but in garrison and far-forward environments, there just aren’t enough trained providers to meet the need” said Dr. Nugent on BH GEAR’s origin. “Medics are ideally suited to fill this need because they are already monitoring their unit’s health.”



Recent data underscores that medics often feel less confident when discussing mental health compared to physical health. To address this, BH GEAR was developed to enhance medics’ knowledge and confidence in identifying and managing mental health concerns, ensuring they have the practical tools needed to support their units effectively.



This course was the fifth iteration of the BH GEAR train-the-trainer program, following successful sessions at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Fort Drum, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and Fort Bliss. The training format is dynamic and interactive: after observing a sample session on the first day, participants were divided into groups to practice segments of the training, receive targeted feedback, and refine their delivery techniques. The curriculum also covered common challenges in facilitation and provided extensive training materials to ensure that every participant could confidently conduct BH GEAR sessions independently.



Dr. Nugent emphasized the importance of this hands-on approach: “you can’t just show them the training and be done with it. Our method of breaking into groups, practicing, and receiving feedback ensures that each trainee is fully prepared to lead BH GEAR training within their own unit.”



The successful delivery of the training at Camp Humphreys represents a significant milestone toward more widespread implementation of BH GEAR. “Our team is excited to meet the increasing demand for mental health support,” Dr. Nugent said. “We are actively working to integrate BH GEAR into the initial, annual, and pre-deployment training curricula for Army, Navy, and Air Force medics. This integration is essential for ensuring that medics are equipped to safeguard not only the physical but also the mental well-being of their units.”