Frattallone retires after 29 years of combined service

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members, family, friends and coworkers from the Installation Legal Office gathered Jan. 30 at the command headquarters, and later at the community club, to farewell Joseph J. Frattallone, after serving 29 years of combined military and civilian service to the nation. Frattallone served the last 19 years as a U.S. Army civilian attorney.



"I'm a public servant. All of you have shown me the way for the last 20 years. For that, thank you," said Frattallone.



The command recognized the attorney for his outstanding contributions throughout his service. He received several Certificates of Appreciation, a Certificate of Retirement, a Certificate for 29 years of loyal service, and a plaque.



Frattallone 's wife received a Coin for Excellence, a bouquet of flowers, and a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her role in Frattallone's success.



For Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, the spouses play a crucial role during the service members' careers.



"The spouses are serving. I say that because they get to hear the stories at home and continue to encourage and serve without the American people's thanks. Because it's truly the families that serve," Samples said.



Hector I. Santiago Morales, equal employment opportunity specialist who has known Frattallone for more than 20 years, expressed his appreciation for the attorney's assistance and friendship.



"Frattallone has always been a professional and dedicated attorney. He has assisted us on every occasion we have been in contact with him. Above all, I wish him health and happiness and hope that he can continue his life in whatever endeavors he chooses. He deserves that after too many years of working. Congratulations," said Santiago.



Frattallone's retirement shows how, since its establishment in 1775, U.S. Army Soldiers, families, and civilians have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to the country, the U.S. Constitution, the Army, their units, and fellow team members.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.