Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life

    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves | Official photo of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Rickenbach, 355th Civil...... read more read more

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    TUCSON, Ariz.– U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Rickenbach, a firefighter assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, was awarded the Red Cross Certificate of Merit for administering life-saving actions, in Oro Valley, Arizona, Feb. 4, 2025.

    The Red Cross Certificate of Merit is the highest award given to an individual who saved or sustained life using skills learned through Red Cross training.

    “It is our privilege to honor an individual who embodies the spirit of resilience and serves as a beacon of hope in Tucson, for his life-saving actions,” said Ms. Amanda Wiggins, president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce. “First responders are not just the heroes in moments of crisis, they are essential pillars in building and maintaining a resilient, well-prepared community whether they are on or off duty.”

    On Sept. 8, 2024, Chris Rickenbach was playing recreational soccer when he heard a cry for help. Rickenbach said he had been trained to run towards someone shouting for help.

    With a character built upon Air Force core values and elite fire protection training, Rickenbach dropped everything to help his fellow community member, a 52-year old man, unconscious with no pulse.

    In addition to being CPR certified since he was 16 years old, Rickenbach has undergone 68 training days to become a U.S. Air Force firefighter, trained in hazardous materials (HAZMAT) awareness operations, emergency medical technician (EMT) certification, and wildland fire management from the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.

    Upon graduation from the fire academy, firefighters also receive national certifications such as the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT).

    After saving a life in the community he serves in, Rickenbach remained humble and said he happened to be in the right place at the right time.

    “This evening [we are] building community resilience and mobilizing partnerships and this resonates deeply in Oro Valley,” said the honorable Joe Winfield, Oro Valley Mayor. “This work is essential not only in times of crisis but in preparing communities to be stronger, more connected and ready for whatever comes next.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 14:56
    Story ID: 490181
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life
    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life
    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life
    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life
    DM Airman awarded Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving a life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download