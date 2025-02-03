Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson conducts Town hall in Puerto Rico

Courtesy Photo | Marines assigned to the 1st Detachment Landing Support Company, a Combat Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marines assigned to the 1st Detachment Landing Support Company, a Combat Logistics Readiness-45th (CLR-45th) downtrace unit, known as the "Caribbean Red Patchers," participated in a town hall meeting presided over by Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, the 4th Marine Logistics Group (MLG) commanding general, Jan. 28 at the installation's Soldier Plaza. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Marines assigned to the 1st Detachment Landing Support Company, a Combat Logistics Readiness-45th (CLR-45th) downtrace unit, known as the "Caribbean Red Patchers," participated in a town hall meeting presided over by Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, the 4th Marine Logistics Group (MLG) commanding general, Jan. 28 at the installation's Soldier Plaza.



Col. Kurt A. Boyd, commanding officer of the CLR-45th, Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, 4th MLG sergeant major, and Sgt. Maj. Abel A. Olmsted, CLR-45th sergeant major, also participated in the town hall.



During the event, the group discussed readiness, training opportunities, transparency, red lines, and the 4th MLG reorganization, among other topics.



"The whole force design piece is to shift the Corps away from our mission over the last 20-25 years of fighting counterinsurgency operations and how we are configured and equipped," said Jackson.



The commanding general also highlighted the need to thank military families for their support.



"The cover I wear on my head is a little bit faded. My husband, who retired in 2013, owns it. I like to wear it because it reminds me to focus on what we have and the importance of the people who support us so that we can learn. This is truly a community effort, a whole-of-nation effort to support service members. Please thank your family and everyone who helped you get here," said Jackson.



As part of the encounter, Jackson recognized Sgt. Benjamin Watson, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, future operations chief, Sgt. Rafael Colomba-Melendez, a native of Guayama, current operations chief, Cpl. Kevin Bullard-Quinones, a native of Mayaguez, motor transport operator, Cpl. Angel A. Trinidad-Gracia, a native of Jayuya, logistics specialist, and Cpl. Cesar Rodriguez, a native of Bayamón, engineer equipment operator.



The commanding general recognized these Marines with a Coin of Excellence.



"This is the first time I've ever received recognition like this, especially with a Coin of Excellence. It's small, but I've always watched others receive it and wondered when my chance would come. So, Marines, always do what you need to do," said a proud Watson.



According to Jackson, the Marine Corps demands excellence, and this town hall session was a reminder that preparation, discipline, and leadership are not just ideals—they are daily commitments.



"The call will come, and we'll need you to be ready very quickly," added Jackson.



The mission of Det-1st LS Co. CLR-45th in Fort Buchanan is to provide landing support, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief expertise and capabilities in support of the Marine Corps and joint operations in the Caribbean region.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform for improving readiness and facilitating the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.