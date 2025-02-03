Career Army Officer leads Mobile District Contracting

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Christopher Brunner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Mobile District Contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Christopher Brunner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Mobile District Contracting Officer and Military Deputy of Contracting, and his family, sit on a swing in Mayday Park, Daphne, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2024. Brunner, who graduated from The Citadel in 2008, was promoted to lieutenant colonel on Feb. 1 and has been working in the Mobile District since 2022. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – When Lt. Col. Christopher Brunner, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Contracting officer and Military deputy of Contracting, graduated from The Citadel in 2008, he never dreamed his career would take him to Mobile, Alabama, to work for the Corps.



Fast-forward 17 years, Brunner is not only working for USACE but also leading the Contracting Division and the Mobile District as a contracting officer and as the military advisor to Carl Wade, Mobile District Contracting chief.



His work and expertise have earned him a recent promotion to lieutenant colonel and garnered praise from his co-workers and colleagues.



“All of Mobile District’s Contracting Division and anyone who has worked with him for any length of time will undoubtedly be unsurprised at Lt. Col. Brunner’s promotion,” said Wade. “He consistently leads by example from the front. He is genuinely passionate for the people and the mission, and it shows in his daily interactions.”



Brunner has had a vast and varied career in the Army, starting in 2008 as a Transportation Platoon Leader at Fort Stewart, Georgia. His career has seen him work in the infantry and special forces, as an Assistant Professor of Military Studies in Puerto Rico, as a Contracting team leader, as an executive officer, and in his current role in the Mobile District.



He has also been deployed several times during his career to Iraq in support of Iraqi Freedom, Bahrain, and in support of Inherent Resolve.



Brunner said coming to work for USACE and the Mobile District has been enjoyable.



“Mobile District is my first time working in USACE, and I have been here since July of 2022,” Brunner said. “I have enjoyed my experiences in both as I did not know USACE did so much for our nation and partners. I have appreciated my time in Mobile because of the work culture focused on People, delivering high-profile projects for our partners, and taking care of resources in our communities.”



Col. Jeremy Chapman, Mobile District commander, said he has been impressed by Brunner’s work in the District and his ability to step up and fill the role of Deputy District Commander while the deputy has been on temporary assignment for training.



He also said his promotion was well-earned.



“Chris has done outstanding work in our contracting division and stepping up to be our deputy commander,” Chapman said. “This well-deserved promotion is a testament to Chris and his family’s years of dedication and sacrifice for our nation.”



Brunner said working in the Mobile District has been both a memorable and learning experience. The most memorable was a contract they did for an important medical research facility in Lima, Peru.



“That project was going to have closing appropriations,” Brunner said. “Because of the circumstances we had to come together as the project delivery team to figure out the steps to advise the mission partner, guide the contractor and stay on path to finishing the facility. The way the team pulled together to get over the hurdles and to now look at how the facility turned out will be one of my favorite memories.”



Wade said that Brunner’s impact and work for the District have been exceptional and that he is well deserving of his promotion.



“Lt. Col. Brunner has been making an impact in the district as he has worked on projects for LATAM, Dredging, and any other project that needed assistance,” Wade said. “Lt.Col. Brunner could not be more deserving of this honor, and he is certainly ready for the challenges his promotion will bring. We all expect to continue to see him excel and lead with excellence as he takes on his new responsibilities.”



With 17 years of service in the Army under his belt, Brunner said his short-term goal is to reach 20 years of service. He said he plans to take on each milestone at a time when it comes to jobs in the Army as he wants to leave each place better than he arrived.



He said he has discussed staying in the Army with his family to become a colonel and plans to not close any doors too early.



Brunner also said he could not have done any of it without the love and support of his family, his wife Carrie and their two sons, Cohen and Chandler.



“My family has been through multiple deployments, missed special events, late nights supporting exercises, and many moves,” Brunner said. “But through it all, they are my biggest fans and have supported my career every step of the way, and I could not do it without them.”