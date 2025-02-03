Behind the Camera with Sgt. Ford

As a child, Sgt. Nataja Ford watched her older brother join the United States Air Force and leave their home in Indianapolis. Ford and her four siblings spent their childhood in the same city, and she knew she would have to make some life-changing choices so she could see more of the world. At a young age, that was her life dream.



While attending North Central High School her sophomore year she took a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) class to fulfill a gym class credit. Ford describes that as a pivotal decision in her life path. She explained it taught her discipline, leadership, and she gained an invaluable mentor who was involved in the program, U.S. Army Maj. Tiffany Collins-Bowens (Retired).



Ford stayed busy in high school with JROTC, show choir, and orchestra. Unfortunately, like the rest of the world that busyness came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 in 2020, during her junior year. She knew that she needed a future that would provide stability and yearned for the purpose, leadership, and fitness opportunities that JROTC had given her. With some guidance from Maj. Bowens, Ford began to consider a military career.



Ford’s initial explorations into military opportunities lead her towards interest with Navy, but once she realized the U.S. Army Reserve would offer her more of a part-time commitment, she decided that was the path for her.



When she went to a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ford was unclear what career path she wanted to take. A career counselor showed her videos of Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) that were available. When she watched the Public Affairs: Mass Communication Specialist video, she didn’t need to see anything else, she found her career.



Ford shared that as a child she loved playing around with photography and the prospect of journalistic writing had always appealed to her. These were parts of the public affairs profession that excited her. Public affairs also includes creation of videos, which Ford admits she knew little about, but it has since become her favorite content creation medium.



Although Ford finds a few challenges in the career field, she highlights the valuable experiences she gains from working with different military occupations to tell their story. She feels she gains a little piece of information about each aspect of the Army Reserve and has creative freedom to share stories.



She encourages anyone considering joining the Army Reserve to take the decision seriously and not feel pressured. It’s vital to learn about the realities of available jobs. “Public affairs is best suited for unconventional people, if you are a creative, free thinker I highly recommend considering public affairs,” Ford encourages.



Ford hopes to someday work in Washington, D.C., specifically the White House Communications Agency. “I look forward to telling more stories and highlighting Soldiers and MOSs to both internal audiences and the public,” Ford states about her future in the profession.



Her life dream is to one day help shape regulations that reflect what the Army is and what it needs to adapt to an ever-changing world while remaining the greatest fighting force. Ford wants to help build an Army that people are proud to fight for and that represents them for who they are.

