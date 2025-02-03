A Historic Milestone at Corpus Christi Army Depot: Celebrating the Opening of Building 1700.3



By Pedro Garcia, division chief for transmission and gearbox output



CORPUS CHRISTI ARMY DEPOT- Director of Powertrain production, Marc A. Gonzalez, said “This has been an exceptional display of teamwork and coordination. The smooth and efficient transition, resulting in a swift return to production is an achievement.”



The Notice to Proceed for the new facility's design phase was issued in the fall of 2018, marking the start of the journey. A $62.49 million construction contract was won two years later. Despite the difficulties that come with a project this size, construction was completed ahead of schedule.



This seamless transition marked a pivotal moment in CCAD’s history, by means of swift troubleshooting and collaborative problem-solving. For instance, with the collaboration between the IT and engineering departments, the team achieved a flawless transition without disrupting production. A blue light scan was made of the one-of-a-kind rotor head stand to ensure that the stand was placed precisely in position. This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant step forward in CCAD's mission to sustain the Army's aviation fleet and provide the warfighter with unparalleled efficiency and innovation. This accomplishment is crucial to CCAD's ongoing mission to ensure that aircraft components reach the warfighter.



The directorates of engineering, facilities and production were instrumental in planning and carrying out the phased transition. For example, facilities helped with the logistics of relocating equipment, engineering worked to release the facility and production created work orders and coordinated traffic for the relocation. Production schedules were maintained because of the team's proactive handling of obstacles such as relocating outdated machinery, bad weather and restricted parking because of construction while continuing to produce assets during the changeover.



Building 1700.3 is more than just a workspace; it is a testament to CCAD’s commitment to innovation and resilience, as the entire building 1700 replaces World War II-era buildings. Designed to withstand hurricane-force winds, the facility incorporates climate and corrosion controls, ensuring optimal working conditions for decades to come. The building enhances collaboration and streamlines processes by housing powertrain gearbox and rotor head operations under

one roof.



Branch Chief of Powertrain Production, Shannon Rodriguez, said “The artisans on the floor are excited to embark on this new journey, proud to be the first to work in a shop that will produce aircraft parts for decades to come. They take immense pride in contributing to the legacy of

this building.”



Here’s to the future of CCAD—where innovation meets mission, and excellence is built to last.

