AMC employees recognized for excellence

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Eleven employees from across Army Materiel Command are being honored for their outstanding contributions to the command's mission during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.



“The AMC Employee of the Quarter program recognizes civilian employees whose exceptional and innovative efforts directly support the command's mission objectives,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff.



These individuals are credited with enhancing processes, improving efficiency and driving results that align with AMC’s goals of readiness, modernization and reform.



From leading initiatives that streamline logistics to developing solutions for complex challenges, the honorees exemplify the expertise and commitment necessary to achieve mission success. Their achievements, dedication, and exemplary work uphold the highest standards of government service, reflecting great credit on the Army, AMC and themselves.



A placard honoring each selectee is displayed in the North hallway at AMC Headquarters.

• Isis O. Green, Army Materiel Command

• Loretta S. Bartz, Logistics Data Analysis Center

• Bethany J. Himel, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

• Kathryn H. White, Aviation and Missile Command

• Lisa M. Dyer, Chemical Materials Activity

• Dakota M. Stern, Communications-Electronics Command

• Angela G. Quinn, Army Contracting Command

• Makayla L. Chriss, Financial Management Command

• Daniela S. Mann, Installation Management Command

• Teri A. Hassell, Security Assistance Command

• Adrian C. Little, Army Sustainment Command

