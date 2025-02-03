OKGuard, Air Force conduct joint MEDEVAC training at Tinker AFB

Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Staff Sgt. Tony McCall, detachment noncommissioned officer-in-charge for Detachment 1,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Staff Sgt. Tony McCall, detachment noncommissioned officer-in-charge for Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, guides Air Force personnel during a joint training exercise at the Glenwood Training Area in Oklahoma City, Jan. 28, 2025. During the exercise, combat medics from the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, practiced patient stabilization, MEDEVAC calls and loading procedures while coordinating closely with the OKARNG pilots conducting helicopter insertions in austere environments. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Airmen from the 72nd Air Base Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, teamed up with Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, 90thTroop Command for a joint medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training exercise at the Glenwood Training Area, Jan. 28, 2025.



During the exercise, combat medics practiced patient stabilization, MEDEVAC calls, and loading procedures while coordinating closely with the OKARNG pilots conducting helicopter insertions in austere environments.



These types of joint training operations are essential for ensuring cohesive procedures between multiple branches in real-world combat scenarios.



“At Tinker, we say ‘we’re stronger together’,” said Col. Abby Ruscetta, 72nd ABW commander and installation commander at Tinker Air Force Base. “Working with the Army is critical because this is who we will rely on if we’re downrange and need MEDEVAC support. Understanding their procedures makes us better prepared.”



The exercise was part of a larger certification effort, focused on mission essential tasks (METs) critical to deployment readiness, including base defense, triage, medical support and patient evacuation.



“This is an incredibly important exercise for us,” Ruscetta said. “We need to ensure our Airmen are ready. With great power competition, we’ve doubled down on readiness, and training like we fight is essential.”



The OKARNG pilots conducted check rides while Airmen gained hands-on experience with real-time communication protocols, patient transport logistics and coordination across service lines for growth and skill enhancement on both sides.



Although primarily designed to prepare for overseas deployments, the exercise also enhances the National Guard’s ability to respond to domestic emergencies.



“This training will absolutely benefit us in any situation, whether it’s a deployment overseas or a national emergency,” Ruscetta said.



The exercise was the first time the 72nd ABW teamed up with their Army counterparts for a training mission. Looking ahead, they plan to continue building on the experience and lessons-learned.



“We must train like we fight, and we won’t fight alone,” Ruscetta said. “This is just the beginning of a relationship that will strengthen both our Airmen and our Soldiers.”



-30-