VP-30 Welcomes Military Family Life Counselor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 13, 2025) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 welcomed Military and Family Life Counselor (MFLC) Noel Clark into the ranks in 2024.



The MFLC Program provides free, confidential, non-medical counseling to Sailors and their families on or near military installations. Clark was trained to work with the military community, with the goal of delivering valuable counseling services, briefings and presentations to the VP-30 staff and students.



“There are so many things that seem insurmountable, that I can help with,” said Clark, who served in the Marine Corps from 1980 to 1988. “No matter whether you are officer or enlisted, active duty or reserves, this job can be stressful. I can provide the tools and references to help mitigate the emotional roadblocks that can stifle a Navy career.”



Clark has focused on confidential, solution-based guidance for service members, of all rates and ranks, covering a wide-range of subjects including mental health, relationship issues and challenges balancing military and family life.



“We are doing everything to remove the stigma from mental health in the military,” said Clark. “Visiting with me doesn’t mean you have a mental health problem. It’s just a proactive check-in. Anxiety and stress are normal and they only become a big deal if they are left unchecked and ignored.”



Clark emphasized the importance of being in the present without focusing on past mistakes or possible negative outcomes in the future.



“He really cares and makes a difference for Sailors,” said Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Kate Hoover, assigned to VP-30. “He goes out of his way to make sure anyone who needs his help feels valued and knows they matter.”



He has aimed to find the root cause when stressors impact Sailors significantly and he gives them a toolbox and mental database for how to handle these situations and who to speak with if they become too much to handle.



“It may sound cliché, but go talk to him,” said Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Derris Key, assigned to VP-30. “He has a lot of great information that can really help you. You can talk to him early, before you’re at the height of your anxiety. He assured me what I was experiencing was normal.”



For more information about the MFLC community in other regions, or if you need to speak with someone, please visit, https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-family-life-counseling-program/



VP-30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.





