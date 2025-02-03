NSA Bahrain earns inaugural “Best-in-Class” and seventh-consecutive Retention Excellence Award

For the seventh consecutive year, Naval Support Activity Bahrain has earned the Navy Retention Excellence Award (REA) for fiscal year 2024 (FY24), with an additional first-ever distinction of “Best-in-Class” (BIC) in the large installation category.



“We are in a war for talent to attract, develop, and retain the very best by utilizing all force management levers at our disposal,” said Vice Adm. Richard Cheeseman Jr., commander, Navy Personnel Command (NPC), via Navy-wide message. “We must retain our trained and experienced Sailors who are personally invested in mission success by actively building great people, leaders, and teams. Similarly, our leaders must think, act, and operate differently to encourage and foster an environment where Sailors want to stay Navy.”



Overseen by NPC, the REA is awarded annually to commands who meet or exceed platform-specific reenlistment rate benchmarks while remaining at or below the Navy's established attrition benchmark. Those commands are then eligible for the BIC distinction, which the decision being made at the type commander (TYCOM) level. Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), the TYCOM for NSA Bahrain, selected the forward-deployed installation as its winner for FY24.



“Despite a myriad of regional and global challenges over the past several years, one thing has remained ironclad – the dedication of our NSA Bahrain Sailors,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. “Our installation earning the REA for the seventh straight year and first-ever best-in-class is a remarkable achievement; one that is shared by the entire team, from our most junior Sailors to our most senior leaders. The Navy is able to retain the highest-caliber talent because of this installation’s commitment to development and excellence.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

