SRF-JRMC Cracks Open the New Year

Rear Adm. Touri Sasaki, Japan Self Defense Force Deputy Director General for Project Management, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet, Michio Ito, Director of the Yokosuka Defense Office, and Capt. Dann Lannamann, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) and Toshiro Murata, Chief Design Engineer from Code 241, strike the sake barrel's top with wooden mallets, in a traditional Japanese "Kagami Biraki" ceremony during SRF-JRMC's 2025 New Year celebration on Jan. 17. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) held its annual New Year Ceremony on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on January 17 with a "Kagami Biraki," a traditional Japanese ceremony that brings friends and colleges together to break open a sake barrel to usher in good fortune, prosperity, and unity for the coming year.



Capt. Dan Lannamann, the commander of SRF-JRMC, kicked off the celebration with a review of the command's successes in 2024. "In 2024, SRF-JRMC executed over 789,000 man-days of repairs and modernization for all homeported and visiting ships. Of this amount, over 549,000 man-days were performed by our team here in Yokosuka, and another 241,000 man-days by our team in Sasebo," said Lannamann. "All of this work was accomplished during 18 CNO-scheduled availabilities and 44 emergent and continuous maintenance availabilities, returning reliable and modernized ships to the Fleet. And this work wasn't just done here in Japan. In 2024, we also deployed our personnel to multiple locations around the Pacific, including Australia, the Philippines, and directly to ships at sea."



Michio Ito, Director of the Yokosuka Defense Office, also addressed the audience. He thanked the over 2,800 SRF-JRMC Master Labor Contract employees for their efforts in contributing to Japan's defense by assisting the U.S. Navy in remaining operationally ready.



SRF-JRMC uses its annual New Year's Ceremony to recognize Sailors and present awards. The Senior Sailor of the Year, Navy Diver 1st Class Joshua Westman, and Junior Sailor of the Year, Navy Diver Second Wyatt Allen, both from the SRF-JRMC Detachment Sasebo, were recognized along with the winners of the command's Safety Awards.



With the formal portion of the ceremony complete, the traditional "Kagami Biraki" began with a "Kiyari" chat. A Kiyari chant is a Japanese labor song encouraging heavy physical work, such as moving or carrying construction wood. The chant was sung by Masayuki Udagawa, from Shop 99, Toshiaki Kishi, from Code 934, Teruyasu Amano, from Code 939, Shuuichi Yamamoto, from Shop 11, and Ren Goto, from Shop 17. After the chant, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet), Rear Adm. Touri Sasaki, Japan Self Defense Force Deputy Director General for Project Management, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency, Michio Ito, and Capt. Lannamann struck the sake barrel's top with wooden mallets, causing it to crack open, ushering in the New Year.



The celebration continued with toasts, food, and traditional Japanese entertainment, all made possible by donations and volunteers from the command's employee associations: the Recreation Committee, Chief Petty Officer Association, Officer Wardroom, and the SRF-JRMC Carrier Team. Bowels of soba noodles and oden, a kind of fish cake stew, were served, and the performance group Tamiya-ryu performed traditional Japanese dance and sword demonstrations.



Masashi Fukumoto, Code 910M Machinery Group Master, closed the event with the traditional "Tajime." The Tajime is a Japanese custom of ceremonial rhythmic hand clapping performed at the end of a special event to conclude the occasion.