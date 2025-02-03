First Ever Japan Engineer Outreach Event a Success

For the first time in its 79-year history in Japan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) opened its doors to the Japanese public with a “Winter Outreach Event.”



The event aimed to foster interaction with Japanese citizens and showcase the positive contributions the USACE makes, not only for American military bases in the region but also for Japan itself.



Approximately 20 “JED fans” were randomly selected from entries submitted via the District’s Japanese X (formerly Twitter) account, with some attendees traveling across the country to participate. The event was organized by the District Public Affairs Office, led by Community Outreach Coordinator Hitomi Tanaka and the District Public Affairs Officer, Charlie Maib.



“Outreach events like this are important because they help lift the veil of mystery that often exists between overseas military bases and the local population,” said Maib. “We’re able to explain the critical role the U.S. plays in ensuring the safety of the Pacific region, while also showcasing the great work JED has done to benefit Japan.”



During the event, attendees met JED Commander Col. Patrick Biggs, learned about the history of the District in Japan, and toured Camp Zama, the Army post where the Japan Engineer District headquarters is located.

“It was so much fun! I got to meet the JED mascot robot, visit areas that are usually off-limits, and enjoy lunch like an American,” said one attendee.



The group also visited a construction site on the east side of the post, near the “walk-in gate,” where JED’s Kanagawa Resident Office (KRO) is overseeing a major project.



The $26 million (5.7 billion yen) AR444 ‘Reconstruct Tunnel Road’ project involves realigning roads, creating parking areas, and widening a tunnel road used by Sagamihara City, which runs through the base.



“It was a very full day,” said another attendee. “Everything was explained in a simple, easy-to-follow way. I never would have learned about the U.S.-Japan partnership or had the chance to see what JED does without this event.”



Although this was JED’s first outreach event in Japan, Maib hopes it won’t be the last.



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has contributed so much to modern Japan—often without recognition—that it’s rewarding to share this knowledge with those who benefit from our work,” Maib said. “It strengthens the bond between our two cultures.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP