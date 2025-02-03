Record Elk Harvest, Aerial Hog Control Mark Successful Year at Fort Sill

Courtesy Photo | A bull elk stands in a snow-covered landscape at Fort Sill, Okla. Natural Resources...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A bull elk stands in a snow-covered landscape at Fort Sill, Okla. Natural Resources Branch Chief Jeremiah Zurenda photographed the animal during winter 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. -- Fort Sill's Natural Resources Branch recorded its most successful elk hunting season ever in 2024-25, with hunters harvesting 155 elk -- more than triple the number taken just five years ago.



The dramatic increase stems from improved population monitoring methods, including the installation's first-ever aerial elk survey conducted in January 2024, according to Natural Resources Branch Chief Jeremiah Zurenda.



"Through more efficient survey efforts, we've been able to predict herd size and recruitment far better over the last two years," Zurenda said. "This has allowed us to open up more opportunity while ensuring our herd stays at a healthy level."



The installation offers multiple elk hunting seasons, including an early archery season in September/October, five-gun hunting weekends from late November to early January, and a January cow archery season. All seasons operate on a quota system.



Fort Sill's elk herd shows uniquely strong recruitment rates compared to national averages, allowing managers to maintain a favorable ratio of one bull for every two to three cows. Hunters enjoyed approximately 70% success rates during the season.



While managing elk populations, the Natural Resources team simultaneously tackled another wildlife challenge: feral hogs. In early January, a three-day aerial operation removed 267 hogs from training areas, adding to approximately 200 more caught through year-round trapping efforts.



"We've been actively removing feral pigs from the installation since 2008," Zurenda said. "The wild pig numbers on the installation are substantially smaller than surrounding properties that are not actively managing them."



Feral hogs can significantly damage training ranges and natural habitats through their rooting behavior. Their disturbance of native grasslands can take years to correct and often leads to unwanted invasive species taking hold.



The installation has also become known for its "cantonment elk" -- animals that frequently appear in developed areas of post. While these elk occasionally venture into hunting areas during breeding season, they generally remain where human activity provides protection from natural predators.



"We fully support people safely enjoying the blessing that our cantonment elk offer," Zurenda said. "Everyone needs to understand that they are wild animals and should not be approached."



Looking ahead, Zurenda expects another strong elk harvest next season as managers work to stabilize the herd at optimal levels. After that, tag numbers may decrease slightly to maintain the population.



"We are enjoying a great moment in elk hunting opportunity on Fort Sill," he said. "As we look into the future, we would like to see our elk herd hit a stable place."