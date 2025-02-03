34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Supported Historic Missions in Middle East

Photo By Spc. Mallory Sinkhorn | Colonel Eric Smith, Forward Commander of the 34th Infantry Division Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mallory Sinkhorn | Colonel Eric Smith, Forward Commander of the 34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, gave a sincere and inspiring speech that resonated with everyone in attendance. The Commander welcomed home Vietnam War Veterans who were never received home properly and went on to urge Soldiers and families to use the benefits available for reintegration into civilian life. Colonel Eric Smith explains his gratitude and pride for the personal growth of all his soldiers from the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. see less | View Image Page

While most Americans read about events in the Middle East in the news last year, nearly 300 Soldiers of the Illinois Army National Guard’s Chicago-based 34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade (IDSB) and 433rd Signal Company were there supporting U.S. military logistics and communications missions throughout the region.

The units’ Soldiers, who returned to Illinois in November, gathered with their Families on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Oak Brook to celebrate their accomplishments during their 11-month deployment.

“You were deployed during a tumultuous time in the Middle East,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, at the units’ “Welcome Home Ceremony” in Oak Brook, Illinois. The units had Soldiers operating in 11 different nations and the 34th IDSB headquarters provided command and control over nearly 30 subordinate units including four battalions.

“You executed missions critical to our national security,” Williams said. “Welcome home and job well done. You exceeded the requirements of the mission.” The unit supported seven major missions including the humanitarian aid mission to those caught in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and combat missions against terrorist operations throughout the region.

Williams also thanked the Soldiers’ families for their support and sacrifices. “We can’t do this without you. Period,” he said.

Col. Eric Smith, the Commander of the 34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, called the welcome home ceremony, “the final act of a long journey. One that began 28 months ago” as the unit prepared to deploy, deployed, returned home, and completed reintegration training.

While overseas, the unit helped “hundreds of thousands of innocents caught in the crossfire of warring nations,” supported multiple major multi-national training exercises and supported anti-terrorism operations, Smith said. “The fight doesn’t happen without logistics. My pride for your achievements is overflowing. I am most impressed with your personal growth, your tenacity, and your dedication.”

“I’m in awe of your determination to succeed and your willingness to help others succeed,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman, the Command Sergeant Major of the 34th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.

The 34th IDSB headquarters, with slightly more than 250 Soldiers, earned 18 Meritorious Service Medals, 95 Army Commendation Medals, 102 Army Achievement Medals, and had 44 Soldiers promoted during the deployment, Blakeman said. Two Soldiers completed college degrees while deployed, one earning an associate’s degree and the other earning a master’s degree. Sixteen completed professional military education requirements.

The 433rd Signal Co., with only about 40 Soldiers, most in their teens and early 20s, succeeded beyond expectations, Blakeman said. “They had little rank and limited experience” when they started the deployment but had a determination to succeed, she said.

The 433rd Signal Co.’s Soldiers earned five Army Commendation Medals and 67 Army Achievement Medals, including 39 “impact” awards for individual achievement, and three certificates of achievement. The unit’s Soldiers earned 30 college hours and one certification.

The Army Combat Fitness Test pass rates for both units also “went through the roof,” Blakeman said. Dozens of Soldiers participated in 5-kilometers races and the Norwegian foot march – an 18.6-mile march with a ruck full of gear. The 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s ‘Best Squad’ Team, which consisted of four Soldiers from the 34th IDSB and one Soldier from the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, placed second in the Army Central Best Squad Competition despite only having two weeks to train.

The units’ Soldiers are now all Veterans. When Col. Smith was out with some of his Soldiers after hours in civilian clothes at a local establishment, a fellow Veteran bought a round of drinks. The colonel asked how he knew they were in the military. He shared the Veteran’s response during the ceremony.

“Of course you are service members. You are a bunch of misfit, raggedy-ass SOBs with tight haircuts,” the Veteran told him. “You are the guardians of the gate. Thank you, brothers.”