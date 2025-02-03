Infamous Ink makes mark on Fort Stewart

Photo By Pfc. Henry Benson | Kinga Nemeth, an Infamous Ink tattoo artist, gives a tattoo to a customer during a...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Henry Benson | Kinga Nemeth, an Infamous Ink tattoo artist, gives a tattoo to a customer during a grand opening event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 31. Infamous Ink is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is located next to the Commissary on base. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and civilians at Fort Stewart now have a convenient spot to express their creativity with the opening of Infamous Ink, the first-ever tattoo shop located on base. The shop, which opened its doors officially Jan. 31, brings a new level of artistry and personal expression to Soldiers and families. Infamous Ink, located in the heart of Georgia’s largest military base, promises to provide top-tier tattoo services in a safe, clean and welcoming environment.



The shop’s opening is expected to cater to the growing demand for body art within the military community, as soldiers often face the challenge of finding reputable tattoo artists while stationed in remote areas.



“We’re excited to offer a professional space where service members can get high-quality tattoos without having to travel off base,” said owner and lead artist, Chris Schiavi. “Fort Stewart has a strong and diverse community, and we wanted to create a space that reflects that.”



Schiavi, a veteran tattoo artist with over a decade of experience, emphasizes the importance of creating a welcoming environment for both new and experienced tattoo clients. He notes that Infamous Ink is committed to delivering custom designs, as well as honoring military themes for soldiers looking to memorialize their service or personal stories.



Infamous Ink also aims to foster a supportive environment for those new to tattoos or nervous about the process.



“Our artists will work closely with clients to ensure they are comfortable and confident about their designs,” Schiavi explained.



The shop’s opening comes at a time when body art is becoming increasingly popular within military ranks. With more relaxed regulations on tattoos in recent years, many soldiers now see tattoos as an important form of personal expression. Infamous Ink will offer a variety of tattoo styles, from traditional and neo-traditional to realism and blackwork. The shop will also feature a rotating set of guest artists to bring diverse influences to the area. For soldiers, Infamous Ink presents an opportunity for convenient, professional tattoo services without having to take leave or travel long distances.



The shop is located at 112 Vilseck Rd., Bldg. 419, near the Commissary, making it easily accessible to both military personnel and civilians in the surrounding area. As the first tattoo shop on Fort Stewart, Infamous Ink is expected to become a staple of the base’s vibrant and growing culture, offering a safe space for service members to commemorate their experiences and express their individuality through art. For more information on Infamous Ink’s hours and services, visit https://infamousink.com/fort-stewart-ga.