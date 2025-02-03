Fort Meade’s MWD Team is Top Dog: DoD Visits No. 1 Military Working Dog Kennel

Photo By Abigail Carey | Members of the DoD Military Working Dog Program attend the 2d Military Working Dog...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Carey | Members of the DoD Military Working Dog Program attend the 2d Military Working Dog Detachment briefing. On January 30, 2025, staff members from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Department of Defense Military Working Dog Program, Office of the Provost Marshal General, Joint Task Force- National Capital Region and U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade came together to learn about the 2d Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, the top MWD Kennel in the DoD. During their visit, the staff learned about the 2d MWD mission, modernizations in training and how they support their partners in the National Capital Region. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The 2d Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment at Fort Meade, recognized as the top kennel in the Department of Defense, recently hosted senior DoD officials for a tour showcasing their innovative training methods and best practices.



Officials from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, the DoD Military Working Dog Program, the Office of the Provost Marshal General, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, and U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade visited the facility to observe the detachment’s cutting-edge techniques and explore ways to elevate training at underperforming kennels.



Handlers from the 2d MWD Detachment demonstrated their progressive training methods, including a virtual reality simulation designed to enhance threat detection and handler-dog coordination. The system allows handlers to operate in a simulated environment, gaining exposure to real-world scenarios that improve their ability to recognize threats, interpret canine behavior, and adapt to different operational settings.



The visitors also observed live demonstrations featuring modernized MWD training techniques.



A major focus of the detachment’s approach is dog socialization, a departure from traditional training methods that discouraged interaction between military working dogs. Through structured exposure and rigorous training, the 2d MWD Detachment has successfully integrated socialization into its program, allowing the dogs to train in close proximity and even engage in recreational activities, such as playing soccer together.



The unit’s innovative approach and high standards have set it apart as a leader in military working dog operations.



“Fort George G. Meade is known for many critical national security missions, and the training and deployment of our military working dogs is a vital part of that,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore of U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade. “The dedication and expertise of the handlers, along with the rigorous programs here, create highly skilled teams ready to meet any challenge. It is great to have the 2d Military Working Dog Detachment as part of Team Meade.”



The unit’s reputation as the DoD’s top kennel is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its personnel.



“Our reputation as the top kennel in the Department of Defense was not achieved overnight,” said Capt. Patricio Quezada, commander of the 2d MWD Detachment. “It’s the result of the tireless efforts of our NCOs and handlers, combined with the incredible skill of our military working dogs. This is truly an exceptional team that is prepared to accomplish any mission.”



Fort Meade takes pride in housing this elite unit, whose expertise and innovation continue to set the standard for military working dog training across the Department of Defense.