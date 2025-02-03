S4S Command Team visits SSC SDA TAP Lab for Demo Day

Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S)...... read more read more Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander (CJFSCC), USSF Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, S4S senior enlisted leader, visit Space System Command’s (SSC) Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools, Applications, and Processing (TAP) Lab facility in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025. During their visit, they collaborated with commercial and academic partners as part of Demo Day in which participants showcase their capabilities to refine their solutions to address critical SDA challenges. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander (CJFSCC), USSF Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, S4S senior enlisted leader, visited Space System Command’s (SSC) Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools Applications and Processing (TAP) Lab facility in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025.



During their visit, they collaborated with commercial and academic partners as part of Demo Day in which participants showcase their capabilities to refine their solutions to address critical SDA challenges.



By providing a conducive environment for experimentation and collaboration, SSC aims to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and operational deployment, ensuring the nation's space superiority in a competitive landscape.



The SSC SDA TAP Lab was created in 2023 and tasked with rapidly fielding software into operations supplying mission critical capability and was developed to stimulate innovation and collaboration between industry, the Department of Defense (DoD), and academia, all of which exemplify the diversity of expertise required to address the operational needs of the USSF.