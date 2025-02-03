Kentucky Military Police march to honor allied prisoners of war

Kentucky Military Police honored the thousands of troops taken prisoner during World War II by participating in the 80th anniversary Long-March through parts of Poland and Germany, Jan. 24-26.



Seventeen Soldiers from the 223rd Military Police Company, 198th Military Police Battalion, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, marched with their rucksacks from the Stalag Luft III prisoner of war camp in Zagan, Poland to Spremberg, Germany. The three-day, 55-mile journey followed the exact route of Allied troops who were captured as prisoners during World War II and evacuated from German POW camps on January 27, 1945, in response to the Soviet Army’s advance across Germany.



The Soldiers stopped at multiple historic sites along the way, visiting some of the exact locations where POWs took shelter and hearing stories of those who trekked the brutal three-day journey 80-years ago.



The journey was both physically and mentally demanding, not only testing the limits of these Soldiers, but also provided humbling experience and insight as to what POWs faced.



U.S. Army Spc. David Lee, Spc. Shane Keller, Spc. Erica Waddell, and 2nd Lt. Chad Harris were among the 17 from the 223rd who participated in the ruck.



“The ruck not only gave me a chance to see how far I can push myself physically and mentally but also granted me the chance to gain insight of this event that happened 80 years ago,” said Lee, a military police officer with the 223rd. “It was very special to walk along the footsteps of those who suffered during that time of tragedy.”



For some of the Soldiers, it was seen as a challenge to test themselves, and others took the opportunity to enjoy the whole experience and be thankful for where they were.



“Overall, the ruck was very enjoyable,” said Keller, a generator mechanic with the 223rd. “Despite its efforts to bog you down physically and mentally, it was a phenomenal opportunity to honor those who have fallen, see the world, and get out of your comfort zone. I remember saying to myself, ‘If one of those long rucks come up, I’m going to be the first to volunteer,’ and I was. I would do it again. To be part of something bigger than yourself is to live. I’m very thankful for this opportunity, experience, the people I met, and all those who sacrificed to make this a possibility.”



“The ruck gave me the experience of what a POW felt and went through,” said Waddell, another military police officer in the unit. “They didn’t know how long the journey was going to take. Rucking the route the POWs went was challenging both mentally and physically. The ruck taught me you can do more than what your mind tells you can do. The opportunity gave me the chance to get to know people all over the world.”



The 223rd MPs used this experience to not only pay tribute to those who endured the Long March years ago, but also as an opportunity to build positive relationships and trust with communities abroad. The 223rd MP Co. is currently mobilized in EUCOM, focusing on readiness, protection, and interoperability with NATO Forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



“Few people in my generation, get to say they ran into Germany for their first visit,” added Harris, a platoon leader for the 223rd. “It was a great experience if you are into testing yourself physically and mentally. As leaders, you need to do hard things with your Soldiers. When pain and fatigue set in, they’re looking at you first to see how it affects you. I’m very proud of our Soldiers’ grit and determination. Kentucky’s MPs are just built different.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2025 Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:42 Story ID: 490078 Location: US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Military Police march to honor allied prisoners of war, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.