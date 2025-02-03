Maine Unit Supplies Excellence

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott Lacroix, the command property accounting officer for the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott Lacroix, the command property accounting officer for the Maine Army National Guard makes remarks to the 286th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, “This commitment to excellence helps put the Maine Army National Guard on the map for logistical excellence and helps the other 54 states and territories recognize the caliber of our Soldiers. It is my honor to be here today to present this Supply Excellence Award,” said Lacroix during the Supply Excellence Award presentation at the Regional Training Institute, Bangor, Maine on Feb. 2, 2025 see less | View Image Page

On Feb. 2, 2025, the 286th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB), Maine Army National Guard (MEARNG) received a prestigious award, presented by the Adjutant General and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, Brig. Gen Diane Dunn, and State Command Sergeant Major Alexander Clifford. The auditorium at the Regional Training Institute, Bangor Maine, as full of current and past 286th CSSB members, to include Dunn herself.

The Supply Excellence Award (SEA) is a national level award established in 1984, and the Maine National Guard competed for the past 14 years, and the CSSB, specifically for the past three years. Last year, the unit placed second overall in the nation, “But that wasn’t good enough for this command,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott Lacroix the Command Property Accounting Officer for the MEARNG, “they decided to compete the following year which brings us to this award. The 286th CSSB competed again with a vengeance and won first place in the national competition for fiscal year 2023 to 2024!”

Sgt. 1st Class Dakin Magoon, the 286th CSSB, Supply Sergeant, accepted the on behalf of the unit as one of the individuals who kept the momentum for competition moving for the unit.

“My expectation going in was that you can't win if you don't try,” said Magoon, “I believe we had a good chance to be competitive with other units and we put our best effort in. To win was a surprise, I had competed last year and was recognized as runner-up that year."

To compete, the process includes submitting a packet, and an in-person evaluation by Senior level Logisticians from the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) to verify the accuracy of reports and competition packet standards. Only units that score a 90% or above on the packet can be considered at the early levels of the process and only units that score above a 90% scored by CASCOM get recognized. The 286th CSSB scored highest in the Nation during the on-site evaluation.

“Preparation for the evaluation was work on both the Property Book Officer and me,” said Magoon, “We had to make sure we had the required memorandums, logistical documentation, and that unit equipment property was properly accounted for, which was done by the Property Book Officer.”

Sgt. 1st Class Shannon Lehnig was the property book officer during the competition timeframe and competed in the SEA program serving in other units in the state, “As a unit supply sergeant, I personally competed in the SEA taking regionals in 2016, and again assisting the 133rd Engineer battalion property book officer to take nationals in 2020. I have always used the SEA as a tool to improve units and Supply NCO's and their overall processes” said Lehnig who was unable to attend this presentation.

While logistics tends to be behind the scenes, it allows all the units across the state, regardless of mission, to do their jobs, “Our logistics culture across our organization is what sets the Maine Army National Guard apart from all the other 53 States and Territories nationwide,” said Lacroix, “this prestigious award is another example of the caliber of our workforce when competing at the national level. This unit's participation and selection as the national winner is indicative of the unit leaderships dedication to increasing readiness while also providing first class support to their customers, the soldiers of the Maine Army National Guard.”

Each year competing is different. Sgts.1st Class Magoon, and Lehnig both said there are so many policy changes, processes, and systems to stay up to date with, and maintain competency making the process challenging.

Lehnig, who is now the 133rd Engineer Battalion’s Assistant Operations Non- Commissioned Officer said, “When competing, assisting, or mentoring a unit competing in the SEA program, I always highlight the knowledge piece. Every time I have been involved in the SEA; I have learned several things I could take back with me to improve. Knowledge is what makes the difference between ordinary and extraordinary. I can say with all my confidence that every Unit and Soldier that has been involved in this program has learned something and become better for it.”