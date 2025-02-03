New Year… New You?

Photo By Charles Wolf | This graphic illustration highlights the many people that make New Years Resolutions...... read more read more Photo By Charles Wolf | This graphic illustration highlights the many people that make New Years Resolutions only to quit them days later. Created January 28, 2025. According to a Pew Research Center study, nearly 41% of those who make resolutions don’t keep all of them or even none of them. The second Friday in January is known as "Quitters Day." This illustration was created with the pencil, ink and digitally colored with using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Charles Wolf) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – After the new year’s celebrations end, many people set New Years Resolutions only to quit them days later. According to a Pew Research Center study, nearly 41% of those who make resolutions don’t keep all of them or even none of them.



Some have even marked the second Friday in January as “Quitters Day.”



“For most people, they only understand the long-term aspect of getting fit, and they think it’s going to be a very quick thing,” said Quantico Barber Physical Activity Center coach and high-intensity tactical training coordinator, Kelsie Mead when talking about improving fitness.



Mead continued to explain that the team at Barber Gym has many resources and is ready to help people see results. They can help groups and individuals with nutrition, personal training, exercise or informational classes, body composition and more.



“Upfront, we do a lot of groundwork to help individuals succeed in their long-term consistency,” said Michael Fulwood, the lead fitness trainer with Barber Gym. “During the initial interview, we like to talk about being realistic about obtaining smaller goals first, before we jump right to the big stuff.”



The initial assessment begins with understanding their motivation and ambitions, and then having customers fill out a food record form, so the staff can better advise and recommend dietary changes.



The Barber Gym Staff is ready to help patrons with their total fitness. They recently unveiled a new program called The Warrior Network Group, which expands on this idea and focuses on mental and social fitness.



“The classes cover subjects like setting goals, communication, stress management and how to interact amongst each other – both during work and at home,” said Alissa McLain, resilience and wellness specialist.



The program is structured to help people become more resilient, in line with the warrior spirit Marines share across the Corps.



“You can’t reach your optimal goals unless the outlying issues are also addressed,” McLain added.



For people who want more than weight training or taking classes, Marine Corps Community Services has plenty of other options. Intramural sports are also available for soccer, softball, basketball, and flag football.



“You can come out, have fun and be competitive at the same time,” said Athletics Director Cody English. “We are also looking to add new sports to the program next year, like volleyball and ultimate frisbee.”



Whatever the fitness goal a person has, Barber Gym and MCCS have many resources and staff to help you stick to and see your New Year’s resolution through.



You can find the resources and programs available to you at: https://quantico.usmc-mccs.org/recreation-fitness/fitness/fitness-programs; if you’re looking for a personal trainer, you can call (703) 432-0590; or if you have general questions or recommendations, you can visit the gym or contact (703) 432-0590.



Ultimately, resolutions are our responsibility, but you don’t have to do it on your own!



“Here at the Barber Physical Activity Center, we are always willing to help,” said English. “You don’t have to do it alone.”