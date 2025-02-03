JMC’s exploring ways to improve ammo storage to combat mold and corrosion

Courtesy Photo | A corroded vent on an earth-covered magazine at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A corroded vent on an earth-covered magazine at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky. see less | View Image Page

Imagine walking into an igloo or earth-covered magazine and finding containers of ammunition covered in mold and corrosion.



Earth-covered magazines, known as ECMs, are specialized structures designed for the safe storage of ammunition and explosives. While they provide significant protection against external threats, the presence of mold and corrosion can pose serious risks to the integrity, safety, and readiness of the Joint Munitions Command’s ammunition stockpile.



Mold thrives in damp environments, and if moisture accumulates within an ECM, it can lead to mold growth. This is problematic for several reasons.



“Mold can weaken materials over time, potentially compromising the structural integrity of them. This is particularly concerning in facilities designed to store explosives, where any structural failure could lead to unsavory storage conditions leading to exorbitant costs to remediate and or replace,” said Sheila Smith, a Quality Assurance Specialist (Ammunition Surveillance) for JMC.



Corrosion is the gradual deterioration of materials, typically metals, due to chemical reactions with their environment.



“In the context of ECMs, corrosion can weaken metal components, such as the structural supports, Lightning Protections System, and storage containers within the magazine. This degradation can lead to failures that might compromise the safety of the stored munitions. If corrosion affects the integrity of storage containers, it could decrease the safety and reliability of the stored ammunition items,” said Sean McDowell, a QASAS for JMC.



JMC, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, has had a Corrosion Prevention and Control Program since 2021.



Individuals from JMC’s Quality Assurance, Maintenance Logistics, and Facilities Repair divisions make up the command’s CPC team. They provide insight into critical corrosion gaps related to training, equipment maintenance, standard operating procedures, and facilities. They address the root causes of mold and corrosion, particularly concerning stored munitions. This proactive approach aligns with regulatory requirements and emphasizes prevention over remediation.



The Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) knows this issue is so important that they directed funds to JMC to develop a CPC dashboard, integrate facility inspection points into quality assurance annual safety inspections, conduct on-site facility surveys, procure advanced survey equipment, and provide on-site installation instruction to address corrosion prevention.



The JMC CPC team has carried out surveys at the Anniston Munitions Center in Alabama, Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Florida, Camp Navajo in Arizona, Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Indiana, Miesau Army Depot in Germany, Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida, and Tooele Army Depot in Utah.



JMC also has conducted pilot proof of concept demonstrations for ECMs at CAAA with corrosion partners — ASA (ALT), the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Products Laboratory, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Ongoing studies by JMC’s CPC team include thermal imaging identification, comparisons of advanced versus traditional cleaners, mold remediation practices, air flow measurements, structural component inspections, mold species identification, environmental logger monitoring, structure review using ground-penetrating radar, advanced resins for concrete repair reviews, and measurements of concrete and wood.



Looking ahead, the CPC team is set to utilize funding for FY25 to continue studies initiated in FY24. Planned activities include conducting ECM structural integrity analysis at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma, testing cleaning solutions at ANMC, evaluating airflow and tarping performance at BGAD, and proofing encapsulation methods at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Tennessee.



The team will continue providing corrosion support to JMC’s enterprise and conduct worldwide on-site survey visits to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command installations that handle Class V materials.



“Through strategic funding and innovative practices, JMC is committed to maintaining the integrity and readiness of materiel for future operations and is dedicated to enhancing storage structure maintenance and upgrades,” said Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander. “These efforts are integral to the broader JMC enterprise modernization initiatives, ensuring materiel remains resilient against corrosion and other environmental challenges.”