SLD 45 Airman earns commission through SLECP-A

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Airman 1st Class Dan Huynh, a paralegal with the Space Launch Delta 45 Judge Advocate General Office, was selected for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program – Active-Duty Scholarship at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024.



The SLECP-A is a prestigious and competitive program that empowers senior leaders to select enlisted Airmen for commissioning through Officer Training School. Selected Airmen are first awarded a scholarship to complete their undergraduate degree at an accredited school, followed by attending OTS after graduation.



Earning a nomination for SLECP-A requires Airmen to display consistent and exceptional leadership qualities during their enlisted service. The journey to securing this nomination requires considerable dedication and effort from Airmen like Huynh.



“I feel beyond blessed to have had an opportunity like this,” said Huynh. “My selection was the result of a combination of hard work and the support and empowerment of my leadership.”



In order to apply, Huynh wrote a personal essay on why he wanted to serve as a commissioned officer, received letters of recommendation from base leadership, and passed the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test.



Huynh was fortunate enough to receive guidance from a service member who had previously blazed the same trail. U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Heeyeun Joo, Space Launch Delta 45 executive officer to the deputy commander, was selected for SLECP-A in 2019. Joo was formerly an enlisted contracting Airman, and she commissioned in 2021 after receiving her degree. Huynh was able to rely on her previous experience to help him navigate the application process.



“Learning about A1C Huynh’s selection for SLECP-A was one of the highlights of my year because he truly embodies all the values of an exceptional officer,” said Joo. “Those who have had the opportunity to witness his professionalism and caliber of performance are fully aware of how deserving he is, and I am excited to see the amazing things he will continue to do in the future.”



SLECP-A is a unique commissioning program in that selectees continue to receive military pay and benefits while they pursue their education.



“The SLECP-A is one of the best commissioning options available because members remain on active duty while they attend college full-time,” said Joo. “It is highly selective for that reason and only a few are chosen per MAJCOM to embark on this journey each year.”



Huynh is excited to continue his service and for the opportunity to be able to give back and lead a team of his own.



“As a junior enlisted Airman, I lean on my teammates for their wisdom and guidance,” said Huynh. “As a commissioned officer that won’t change - I believe the best leaders are the ones that both support their people and really value what they have to say.”



Later this year, he will begin working towards his degree in computer science. After completing his degree and graduating from OTS, he will commission as a cyberspace operations officer.



While initially unsure how he would feel about military service, Huynh now couldn’t imagine himself doing anything else.



“The camaraderie, shared values, and responsibility of being in the military have fundamentally shaped my outlook on life,” said Huynh. “When I learned about the different opportunities to serve my country, I was immediately drawn in, and I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to dedicate my life to.”

