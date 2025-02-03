Fort Leavenworth officer pleads guilty to domestic violence, sentenced to prison

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – An Army officer pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was sentenced by a military judge to 10 months of confinement during his court-martial at the Fort Leavenworth Courtroom Jan. 8.



Lt. Col. Greg Pasquantonio, 42, an aviator assigned to the Mission Command Training Program as an aviation observer coach/trainer, struck his wife in the head and chest with his hands, breaking eight ribs and inflicting a head injury. The victim’s injuries were so extensive she required five days of hospitalization.



On Dec. 4, 2022, authorities were dispatched to Pasquantonio’s home in Lansing, Kan., responding to a 911 call where they found the victim severely injured and unconscious.



“Domestic violence tears communities apart, but unpunished domestic violence creates a permission structure for violence against women,” said Capt. Rachel Rose, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“Lt. Col. Pasquantonio’s punishment of 10 months of confinement signifies the Army’s commitment to holding itself accountable and reflects a step towards ending domestic violence among its ranks.”



Based on the terms of his plea agreement, Pasquantonio could have been sentenced anywhere between four and 10 months. He will serve his prison sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility at Fort Leavenworth.



The case was investigated by Lansing Police Department and the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division. It was prosecuted by Rose and Capt. Brandon Truss, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Fort Leavenworth.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

