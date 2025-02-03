A Decade of Defense: Spanish Patriot Unit’s Impact at Incirlik Air Base

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye -- The Spanish army PATRIOT unit celebrated its 10th anniversary during a ceremony at Incirlik Air Base on Jan. 26, marking a decade of continuous missile defense operations in support of NATO and Türkiye’s security.



Operation NATO Support to Türkiye augments Turkish air defense capabilities, through the PATRIOT ground-to-air guided missile defense system. This system is integrated into NATO’s air defense network and contributes to protect the Turkish population and territory.



The mission began in 2013, following the decision of NATO Foreign Ministers to accommodate a request for support made by the Turkish government. Initially U.S., German, and Netherlands PATRIOT batteries deployed to protect against the missile threat posed during the war in neighboring Syria.



Spanish troops joined NATO’s deployment in January 2015 and have since been stationed at Incirlik Air Base.



“You embody the core values that Spain and NATO hold dear; solidarity with allies and the defense of the vulnerable,” said Cristina Latorre Sancho, Spanish Ambassador to Türkiye, in her opening remarks during the ceremony.



Beyond their primary mission of missile defense, the Spanish contingent works closely with the Turkish air force in air defense exercises, enhancing interoperability and strengthening collective security efforts.



“We thank the Spanish people for their response when we were in need,” said Turkish air force Brig. Gen. Kemal Güleç, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander. “We look forward to continuing this friendship and collaboration.”



According to Spanish army officials, the unit’s readiness reflects the skill and commitment of its personnel, ensuring their PATRIOT system always remains fully functional.



“Our main objective is to maintain the operational capacity of the system … fulfilling the mission entrusted to us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” said Spanish army Capt. Andres Ruiz, commander of the PATRIOT Battery. “Deploying to Incirlik is both a professional milestone and a meaningful contribution to NATO’s mission.”



Ruiz added that the Spanish presence at Incirlik is more than a strategic deployment, it is a symbol of an enduring alliance and mutual support.



“[Our mission] reflects Spain’s commitment to Türkiye, its allies, and NATO,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.04.2025 06:08 Story ID: 490027 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 45 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Decade of Defense: Spanish Patriot Unit’s Impact at Incirlik Air Base, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.