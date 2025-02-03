An Opportunity Too Hot to Miss: Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines Visit Pohakuloa Training Area

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI – On Dec. 3, 2025, an MV22 Osprey carried Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174 above the sparkling dawn-lit sea to conduct training on Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA). MWSS has a specially trained group of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) Marines.



The ARFF performs a multitude of training to maintain readiness such as bumper and simulated drills conducted here on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Bumper drills consist of challenging a Marine’s speed and agility to put on full firefighting gear in under two minutes to enhance response time to emergencies. The simulated drills challenge the crew's decision-making skills by being able to analyze the appropriate additional resources and stabilization tactics in the face of emergencies. While these trainings enhance crew efficiency and safety, the full day of training that awaits ARFF at PTA allows them to put their training to the next level with realistic scenarios.



The crew's training started at sunrise the next day with a safety brief from the PTA Fire Department’s instructing firefighters. The Marines spent the training day utilizing a thermal imaging camera, studying compartment fires, observation burns, and oxygen surges.



The thermal imaging camera was employed to assess the heat profile of a near 500°C wood fire coming from a barrel within a shipping container. Thermal imaging cameras allow the Marines to see the source(s) of heat within a place without having to enter it. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yoshua Mejia, an aircraft rescue and firefighter, recounted how this made for a realistic scenario Marines could potentially face.



“The difference between propane and burning wood is the heat; propane is controlled and actuated by a button, but wood is more difficult to manage,” said Mejia. “You are getting a more realistic look of what fire will do in a compartment, the layers and behavior of it. You are taught the theory of it, but we got to see it firsthand.”



The instructors then moved on to an observation burn that involved utilizing a squad of Marines to starve a fire. Once the fire in the compartment started to heat up the Marines had to limit the fire by creating an unventilated space that starved the fire of fuel and oxygen.



“You will see what they call ‘the fire breathe,’” said Mejia. “In compartments that are easier to bend, the sides of the compartment move in and out because they are starving from the fire.”



The Marines are then shown what occurs when there is a surge of oxygen; the fire will completely erupt or, more commonly known as a ‘smoke explosion’ in the firefighting world. The Marines then utilized the thermal imaging camera again to monitor the hot temperatures and layers of heat within the compartment, the firefighters utilized a thermal imaging camera, showing the layers and heat of the fire. As the heat rises to nearly 500°C, the temperature their gear is rated to, the Marines begin to get an understanding of what it would be like to experience that heat in gear before the observation training ceases.





Sgt. Mejia praised his junior Marines and their natural leadership skills during the exercise. His pride stems from them stepping up, taking the lead, and going above the standards set. The most rewarding part of this experience for Mejia was the inspiration he gained from the unique people that make up the ARFF.



“To see that there are still young men and women who believe in sacrifice at these ultimate levels takes an extreme amount of courage,” said Mejia.



One of the many Marines participating in the training was a firefighter prior to his enlistment, a Boston native, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Troy Baroli. Baroli’s expertise played a key role in motivating his peers and leaders.



“He was able to teach along with the instructors, he has a wealth of knowledge that could only be gained by experience,” said Mejia.



The realistic training received by the Marines in PTA enhanced unit readiness and a cohesive understanding of their roles when responding to an emergency. Although they are motivated, these Marines understand the caution and bravery required of them to face the heat. Marines display these qualities every day, staying ready to rescue those in need.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2025 21:54 Story ID: 490017 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An Opportunity Too Hot to Miss: Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines Visit Pohakuloa Training Area, by LCpl Taylor Von Sanders-Frazer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.