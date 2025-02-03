Unmanned Aerial Systems change the Combat Training Centers

HOHENFELS, Germany - Unmanned Aerial Systems employed at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, 25-1, Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, 2025 in coordination with the U.S. Army’s Transforming in Contact concept during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1.



Transforming in Contact is an Army initiative that is evaluating electronic warfare, counter-unmanned aerial systems and how personnel and tactics align with technologies.



“Transforming in Contact is the military’s approach to future war,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jason May, an observer controller trainer for Team Timberwolf at JMRC. “It's resetting how we fight by implementing new systems, controls, and technology on the battlefield, and getting us ready for whatever comes next.”

This initiative reinforces the Army’s commitment to maintaining agility and readiness in dynamic battlefield environments.



“It is affecting the Combat Training Centers and it is revamping how we approach everything,” said May. “ It’s been an interesting experience to see these Soldiers really feel empowered to have those effects on long range assets as opposed to having that short fight we are used to seeing in a platoon.”



The Army is using the TiC construct along with the lessons learned from the 101st Airborne and 25th Infantry to further test new technologies and systems, designed to improve warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.



“From the Opposing Forces perspective, the OPFOR is having frustrations on how we actually implement these systems,” said May. “As OC/Ts, that’s exactly what we want to see. We want to see these Soldiers stressed and maximize their capabilities on the battlefield.”



May said OC/Ts have to change their perspective on how to conduct their duties.



“I am covering the Lethal Unmanned System platoon and we generally utilize those assets [by] communicating through different echelons in our working group to adjudicate kills [...] we didn't normally have to do that before,” said May. “Now, I am working with other assets, and using their systems to help adjudicate, and have our own way to credit them since we don’t have the capability to shoot munitions.”



Combined Resolve 25-1 builds and validates the Tic approach by leveraging the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to rapidly test and field advanced commercial technologies, functions, and tactical concepts while enhancing NATO interoperability.



“These Soldiers actually feel like they are more a part of the fight,” said May. “When I am watching their screen and they are engaging a BMP ( infantry fighting vehicle), 10 km out, they are happier about that because before that would've been them sitting in a foxhole for 12 hours and seeing nothing.



TIC’s principle is increased lethality for formations, through creating more agile and strategically mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios.



“Not only is the technology meeting the needs of the Army but it is also meeting the needs of the Soldiers as well,” said May.



Combined Resolve 25-1 is a demonstration of the U.S. Army’s ability to operate alongside Allied nations and integrate the latest technologies to maintain a stable secure environment while deterring aggression.



“As we incorporate these systems throughout the Army, as long as we are getting these systems in the hands of Soldiers, it is going to make us a more ready and more lethal fighting force,” said May.

