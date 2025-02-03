Combined Resolve 25-1 Commences

HOHENFELS, Germany - More than 4,000 participants from the United States and 15 NATO allies and partner nations, led by 7th Army Training Command, commenced Exercise Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025.



The U.S. Army is employing its Transformation in Contact concept by selecting 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division in the Army’s European Theater of Relevance to rapidly field and test a range of commercial off-the-shelf technologies and capabilities, aiming to stay agile in a fast-changing battlefield environment.



“Transformation in Contact is the fielding of commercial off-the-shelf, readily available equipment to units, without a lot of prior training and getting that equipment in the hands of Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Charles Deon, the Strike Mortar Platoon Sergeant, Strike 2/4 Infantry Battalion, 3/10th Mountain Division. “It is also utilized to create doctrine as the unit goes forward into the fight.”



Transformation in Contact’s principle is increased lethality for our formations, through creating more agile and strategically mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios.



“For our organization, we are testing out a new set of communication equipment, as well as the infantry support vehicles, and a whole array of drones in order to support the maneuver onto our objectives,” said Deon. “We have more communication systems than we ever had before.”



Exercise Combined Resolve is an interoperability exercise that aims to ensure that NATO land forces and partner nations are capable of executing multi-domain large-scale combat operations together. It is also incorporating the strategies supporting the U.S. Army’s broader Transformation in Contact initiative.



Combined Resolve evaluates and assesses a brigade’s ability to conduct operations in a complex, multi-domain battlespace. U.S. military forces in Europe routinely conduct



These types of exercises with Allied and partner nations enhance interoperability and readiness.



Allied and partner nations expected to participate in Combined Resolve 25-1 are Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

