Photo Story: Contractors move first of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 at Fort McCoy

A barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved Jan. 22, 2025, from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors are moving several buildings in January and February 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area.

Contractors are shown successfully moving a World War II-era barracks building Jan. 22 from its resting area of 80-plus years to a new location on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area.



It was the first of five barracks buildings on the installation cantonment area's 1600 block that are being moved during January and February 2025 while the ground is frozen, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.



Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., is the contractor doing the building moves.



These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters.



Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said a plan was previously worked out with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the contractor to move the five old barracks buildings to the 500 block of Fort McCoy in this move.



Four other barracks buildings also were moved from the 1600 block to other areas in 2023. Those four buildings are now operational in their new locations in the 1700, 1800, and 2100 blocks on the post.



In 2023 during the first barracks move operations, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said.



