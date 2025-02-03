Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Patterson Retires After 26 Years of Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It had been more than a quarter of a century since he took the oath to defend the United States. Now, he sat in an auditorium filled with family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate his career. In the front row sat his wife, Stacy, and their young daughters. He and his family had sacrificed a lot to get to this point, but now it was time to create new memories.



Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Patterson retired Jan. 31 at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield.



Throughout his career, Patterson held multiple positions, including communications section chief, recruiter, and the Afghan Regional Security Integration Command S6 noncommissioned officer in charge. He was also promoted to team leader for Illinois Army National Guard (ILARNG) Kilo RSP Co., where he demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and the ability to identify and solve problems.



“Sgt. 1st Class Patterson has a remarkable work ethic,” said Maj. Tarah McClain, executive officer of the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. “His hard work didn’t go unnoticed.”



Lt. Col. Lance Frail, commander of the ILARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, expressed appreciation for Patterson’s positive attitude and commitment to improving the organization.



“I’m extremely humbled and honored to be a part of this event,” said Frail. “Not only do we need to thank Patterson, but we also need to thank his family. His wife, Stacy, and his five daughters have provided him with the support and love needed to be successful."



“I know he made an exceptionally long commute to work and may have missed family events, which was difficult for him. But their love and support helped him along the way. We can’t thank them enough for the time they allowed us to have him within our organization. He’s a phenomenal Soldier, but an even better person.”



As a recruiter, Patterson enlisted his first Soldier into the National Guard on Jan. 14, 2005. Since then, he has enlisted countless Soldiers into the organization. In addition to recruiting, Patterson served as an information technology expert, helping to repair computers and phones for recruiters. He holds CompTIA Security+ and CompTIA Network+ certifications.



“I want to thank everyone who came out for my retirement ceremony,” Patterson said. “I’m not a spotlight kind of guy, but I’m very grateful."



“To my wife, Stacy, and the kids—I know it wasn’t always easy, but we made the best of it, and we knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel. The military doesn’t totally define who I am. My legacy is my family, but my brothers-in-arms have made a major impact on my life throughout this journey. I appreciate your love and support.”



Patterson, his wife, Stacy, and their five daughters reside in Barry, Illinois.

