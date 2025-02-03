Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing hosted a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) fair for more than 160 sixth-grade students from seven schools across Southwest Oklahoma at Southwest Technology Center in Altus, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2025.

Participating schools included Blair, Duke, Olustee-Eldorado, Granite, Navajo, Mangum, and Hollis.

Students explored fields such as aviation mechanics, civil engineering, environmental science, and medicine all while engaging with Airmen and local educators to learn about career opportunities in both the STEAM fields and the military.

"The more we can expose kids to various careers, the more confident they'll be in making future decisions," said Jill Lazenby, Southwest Technology Center director of marketing and communications.

One booth demonstrated aircraft maintenance tools, while others featured activities such as building a glider to explore aircraft aerodynamics, recycling and rodent identification, advanced construction tool use, and wearing personal protective equipment in an emergency.

Gwen Brakebill, 97th AMW school liaison program manager, emphasized the importance of STEAM skills in the military.

"STEAM is essential to the military, helping us execute missions and stay ahead of advancing technology," she said. "As more opportunities open for youth, we’re fostering a continuous learning mindset. STEAM ensures readiness and effectiveness as technology and missions evolve. We’re excited to showcase this at the 2025 Altus Airpower Stampede Open House and Air Show this April."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2025 16:56 Story ID: 490006 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97th AMW hosts STEAM Fair at SWTC, by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.