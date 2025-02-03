Fort Knox Youth Sports and Fitness staff recognized with NFL Flag Summit Award

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Due to their combined efforts in earning second place in the 2024 National Football League Flag Summit Awards, small market division category, 18 Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Youth Sports and Fitness Program staff received additional recognition from the Fort Knox Garrison Commander and DFMWR Director during a ceremony held on Feb. 3.



“I was so proud to find out that we had won second place for something we didn't even realize we were competing for,” said Fort Knox DFMWR Director Randy Moore. “The work they're doing is really groundbreaking, so hats off to this team of fantastic youth advocates.”



The Fort Knox Youth Sports and Fitness program officially joined the NFL Flag League in 2022 under the small market division – for leagues with 300 players and under. In December 2024, during the NFL Flag Summit in Dallas, Texas, Fort Knox Youth Sports and Fitness Director Ryan Lewis became informed that the program had been nominated and won second place out of 200 other similar programs nationwide.



Lewis said, “This fun, non-contact program benefits our young people with physical movement, discipline, mental toughness and socialization, while learning the fundamentals of football and lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.



“Today, we recognize all of the coaches who made the Youth Sports and Fitness Program’s dreams for the Fort Knox community a reality.”



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

