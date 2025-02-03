NAVFAC Hawaii ESG Members Collaborate to Ensure Future Project Success

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii served as the guest speaker...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii served as the guest speaker during the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) Executive Steering Group (ESG) annual off-site event at the Tradewinds Ballroom on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Jan. 22-23, 2025. This event provides the opportunity for senior leaders to ask questions and discuss their critical role in delivering projects on time and within budget in support of our warfighters. The ESG is a high-level group of senior leaders responsible for setting strategic direction, providing oversight, and making decisions on major projects to ensure they align with the overall goals. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) Executive Steering Group (ESG) held its annual off-site event at the Tradewinds Ballroom on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from Jan. 22-23, 2025, to discuss strategic priorities and project development for the coming years.



This year's two-day off-site event focused on organizational alignment, mental resiliency, and optimizing project development within NAVFAC and its stakeholders.



Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for NAVFAC HI, attended the event alongside other senior leaders to coordinate efforts, decision-making and project timelines for the success of NAVFAC HI.



“Effective collaboration between NAVFAC HI and Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is essential for mission success,” said Sullivan. “By understanding the requirements, following proven processes, and clearly defining responsibilities, we ensure that our efforts are aligned, efficient, and positioned for long-term success.”



Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander for CNRH served as the guest speaker for the event, providing strategic guidance, and sharing insights on his priorities, experiences, as well as lessons from various regions throughout his naval career.



Barnett reflected on his leadership experiences, particularly from his time as a regional commander, emphasizing the importance of working for the people and focusing on their needs.



“Tell me what barrier is preventing you from achieving mission success, and I will do what I can to help remove that barrier,” he said. “That’s the kind of leadership I expect from my team.” He also stressed that asking "why" is crucial to understanding and solving problems effectively.



Barnett highlighted the strong relationship between Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and NAVFAC, noting, “We’re tied together, and we need to win this race together. I always see us as one team.”



This ESG off-site event also provided the opportunity for senior leaders and subject matter experts to ask questions and discuss their critical role in delivering projects on time and within budget in support of our warfighters.



The ESG is a high-level group of senior leaders within NAVFAC HI responsible for setting strategic direction, providing oversight, and making decisions on major projects to ensure they align with the overall goals, are executed efficiently, stay on track with scope and timelines—ultimately steering them toward successful completion.



To learn more about NAVFAC HI, visit https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/