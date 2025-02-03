Construction for new Bachelor Enlisted Quarters at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is officially underway after a ceremonial groundbreaking Jan. 29.



NAVFAC Southwest hired Harper Construction to build a 100,756 square-foot, 164-unit barracks complex for the Marines at MCAS Yuma. The project costs just over $88 million and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.



The project is part of the Marine Corps’ Barracks 2030 initiative, an effort to improve the quality of life of Marines through meaningful investments into the barracks management, modernization, materials, and amenities, including furniture and household appliances.



“Every single warfighter who gets ready to defend this country starts their day somewhere, and if they start their day and end their day somewhere that is appropriate, comfortable and safe, they will be ready to go train and fight and win, which is our job,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, Commander, Marine Corps Installation Command. “This type of facility ensures operational readiness.”



The Bachelor Enlisted Quarters will establish a higher standard of living for the Marines, including modern sleeping and bathroom facilities with fewer tenants per unit, sufficient closet space, modern recreation and shared spaces, and expanded Wi-Fi capabilities.



NAVFAC Southwest and the contractor team are taking the lead on the construction of the project. Once completed, they will then turn the facility over to the Marine Corps to furnish and maintain.



The new Bachelor Enlisted Quarters replaces an aging barracks complex that was recently demolished after more than 50 years of use. The target lifespan for the barracks was supposed to be 30 years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2025 14:50 Story ID: 489996 Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Yuma Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Barracks Project, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.