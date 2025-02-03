Navy Installations Seek Feedback to Improve Base Quality of Service Programs

WASHINGTON – Top leaders overseeing base operations are actively seeking feedback and ideas from Sailors on how the Navy can improve installation quality of service programs.



Programs offered at Navy installations include unaccompanied and family housing; Fleet and Family Support Centers; Child and Youth Programs; Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities and activities. These programs are to enhance the quality of service of Sailors and their families.



“Our Sailors and families are the heart and soul of everything we do in defense of our nation,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, who manages all 70 Navy installations around the globe. “We recognize that their quality of service maintains their readiness, morale, and overall

well-being, which the Navy takes seriously.”



In 2024, the Navy aggressively addressed Sailors’ concerns by implementing changes at the base level. For example, base fitness centers, which previously operated during limited hours, now remain open 24/7, allowing Sailors to focus on physical fitness and mental health wellness. Navy bases have also permitted Sailors living in unaccompanied housing to use personally-owned small appliances in their rooms, giving them another option to cook at home and maintain a healthy diet.



“We continually seek ways to improve customer-focused programs that support warfighters and their families,” Gray added. “We want to hear from them. Their feedback is important to driving meaningful change, and we are committed to turning their input into tangible improvements.”



To submit recommendations about ways to improve your quality of service, send an email to navyqualityofservice@us.navy.mil.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.



Learn more by visiting CNIC’s website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ or following CNIC on social media: Facebook, @NavyInstallations; X and Instagram, @cnichq; and LinkedIn.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2025 12:45 Story ID: 489987 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Installations Seek Feedback to Improve Base Quality of Service Programs, by Destiny Sibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.