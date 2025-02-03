Happy Irby; A Legacy of Giving

Photo By Airman Joseph Curzi | Airmen and civilian volunteers pose for a photo at the Columbus Air Force Base Event...... read more read more Photo By Airman Joseph Curzi | Airmen and civilian volunteers pose for a photo at the Columbus Air Force Base Event Center on Columbus Air Force Base, Dec. 11, 2024. CAFB hosted a gift wrapping for presents donated to the Happy Irby Christmas Fund. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joseph Curzi) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Every dollar that entered the tip jar sitting in the Officer’s Club on Columbus Air Force Base in 1958 would serve a bigger purpose than a simple “thank you.” The tips would snowball into a legacy of giving through the decades as donations of good will to the Columbus community.



Six decades ago, George “Happy” Irby began working in the Officer's Club on CAFB. Happy had his own mission: to help provide children warm clothing during Christmas time. He set out an empty pickle-jar to collect donations through-out the year. This act of kindness would inspire hundreds of others and evolve into what is known today as the Happy Irby Christmas Fund.



Over 60 Airmen and civilian volunteers teamed up at the CAFB Event Center to wrap donated presents for children in need throughout the local community.



“It’s significant to carry on the legacy,” said George Irby, son of Happy and Happy Irby Christmas Fund chair of the board. “What motivates me is keeping the relationship between the base and community. During Christmas time, we bring people together to do something special and be servants for others.”



More than 400 gift boxes containing clothing, school supplies and other basic necessities were donated to students from seven elementary schools, who were nominated by teachers in the Lowndes County area.



“We have a legacy going on. Mr. Happy Irby gathered presents for students for a very long time,” said Senior Airman Najah Bakkar, 14th Operations Group aerospace physiology technician. “It’s very special, a great opportunity to help out children in the community and give them presents for under their Christmas tree.”



One hundred percent of the funds raised are through donation and charity golf tournaments hosted by the fund. The fund is also a member of the Combined Federal Campaign and United Way and receives donations worldwide. In 2024, The Happy Irby Christmas Fund raised over $16,000 exceeding the $15,000 goal set for the year.



After 66 years, Happy’s all-volunteer program continues to make Christmas a season of giving, hope and happiness for the Columbus community.